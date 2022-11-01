Tranmere Rovers 0-0 Stockport County

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Stockport County 0.
Stockport County's three-game winning League Two run came to a frustrating end as they were held to a goalless draw at Tranmere Rovers.
The visitors had 15 shots but only tested Tranmere goalkeeper Ross Doohan on two occasions, Will Collar's effort from a Calum MacDonald cross forcing a regulation save.
After an uneventful first half it was actually the home side who created the best openings, Kane Hemmings denied by Ben Hinchliffe before Kieron Morris headed wide when well-placed.
A deflected Ryan Croasdale shot went wide as Stockport looked for a late winner but they stay 14th in the table, three points behind 10th-placed Tranmere.
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Doohan
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 26Simeu
- 14Turnbull
- 18Jameson
- 3Bristow
- 7Morris
- 4O'ConnorBooked at 34mins
- 6Merrie
- 20NevittSubstituted forLewisat 76'minutes
- 10Hemmings
Substitutes
- 5Davies
- 8McAlear
- 11Hawkes
- 16Nolan
- 17Hughes
- 22Lewis
- 23Hewelt
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Wright
- 6Horsfall
- 23Hussey
- 16BrownSubstituted forCrankshawat 73'minutes
- 14Collar
- 18Croasdale
- 21Hippolyte
- 28MacDonaldSubstituted forSarcevicat 73'minutes
- 9MaddenSubstituted forCampsat 86'minutes
- 19Wootton
Substitutes
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 8Camps
- 10Sarcevic
- 11Crankshaw
- 13Jones
- 15Johnson
- 29Jennings
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Stockport County 0.
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Croasdale.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Ethan Bristow.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Will Collar (Stockport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Will Collar (Stockport County) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Callum Camps.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Camps (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Hussey.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Callum Camps replaces Paddy Madden.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kane Hemmings with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Kyle Jameson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Collar with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Collar.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Lewis replaces Elliott Nevitt.
Post update
Paddy Madden (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dynel Simeu (Tranmere Rovers).
Comments
Join the conversation