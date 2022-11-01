Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers0StockportStockport County0

Tranmere Rovers 0-0 Stockport County

Stockport County's three-game winning League Two run came to a frustrating end as they were held to a goalless draw at Tranmere Rovers.

The visitors had 15 shots but only tested Tranmere goalkeeper Ross Doohan on two occasions, Will Collar's effort from a Calum MacDonald cross forcing a regulation save.

After an uneventful first half it was actually the home side who created the best openings, Kane Hemmings denied by Ben Hinchliffe before Kieron Morris headed wide when well-placed.

A deflected Ryan Croasdale shot went wide as Stockport looked for a late winner but they stay 14th in the table, three points behind 10th-placed Tranmere.

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 26Simeu
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Jameson
  • 3Bristow
  • 7Morris
  • 4O'ConnorBooked at 34mins
  • 6Merrie
  • 20NevittSubstituted forLewisat 76'minutes
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 5Davies
  • 8McAlear
  • 11Hawkes
  • 16Nolan
  • 17Hughes
  • 22Lewis
  • 23Hewelt

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 6Horsfall
  • 23Hussey
  • 16BrownSubstituted forCrankshawat 73'minutes
  • 14Collar
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 28MacDonaldSubstituted forSarcevicat 73'minutes
  • 9MaddenSubstituted forCampsat 86'minutes
  • 19Wootton

Substitutes

  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 8Camps
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 11Crankshaw
  • 13Jones
  • 15Johnson
  • 29Jennings
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamStockport
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Stockport County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Stockport County 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Croasdale.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Ethan Bristow.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Will Collar (Stockport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Will Collar (Stockport County) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Callum Camps.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Camps (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Hussey.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Callum Camps replaces Paddy Madden.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kane Hemmings with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Kyle Jameson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Collar with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Collar.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Lewis replaces Elliott Nevitt.

  19. Post update

    Paddy Madden (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dynel Simeu (Tranmere Rovers).

3 comments

  • Comment posted by Offertonhatter, at 23:35 1 Nov

    Clean sheet, all square at County's first Cheshire Derby in the league for years (yes both Stockport and Tranmere were in Cheshire before the boundary changes following the LGA of 1972). Always a challenge going to Tranmere, so coming away with a point as good. Onwards and upwards. Looking positive.

    • Reply posted by Inspector Japp, today at 01:15

      Inspector Japp replied:
      Yep, 100% agree. Momentum building nicely.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient1612312691739
2Stevenage1711332415936
3Northampton1795329191032
4Barrow1710162417731
5Swindon178632317630
6Bradford167632113827
7Carlisle167632316727
8Salford168351913627
9Mansfield168352521427
10Tranmere177461813525
11Doncaster177462021-125
12Walsall176562116523
13Grimsby166551814423
14Stockport176472119222
15Wimbledon165472024-419
16Crewe164751520-519
17Sutton United175481623-719
18Newport174491520-516
19Crawley163581828-1014
20Gillingham16277617-1113
21Harrogate1633101424-1012
22Rochdale1633101223-1112
23Hartlepool172691530-1512
24Colchester1725101425-1111
View full League Two table

