Scottish Championship
Cove RangersCove Rangers3DundeeDundee1

Cove Rangers v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Gourlay
  • 27Johnston
  • 15McClellandSubstituted forRossat 61'minutes
  • 18Sanders
  • 2Logan
  • 14Gilmour
  • 17LongstaffSubstituted forLeitchat 90'minutes
  • 8Yule
  • 4ScullySubstituted forVigursat 85'minutes
  • 22Dunne
  • 9MegginsonBooked at 75minsSubstituted forMcIntoshat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 3Towler
  • 5Ross
  • 6Neill
  • 7McDonagh
  • 11McIntosh
  • 16Vigurs
  • 20Leitch
  • 26Reynolds

Dundee

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 4French
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 6McGhee
  • 22WilliamsonSubstituted forMarshallat 88'minutes
  • 24AndersonSubstituted forMcCowanat 59'minutes
  • 18McMullan
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forMulliganat 58'minutes
  • 25CameronSubstituted forSheridanat 59'minutes
  • 16RobinsonBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRuddenat 45'minutesBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 3Marshall
  • 8Byrne
  • 15Mulligan
  • 17McCowan
  • 20Rudden
  • 23Sheridan
  • 27Strachan
  • 30Sharp
  • 38Grayson
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
1,322

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cove Rangers 3, Dundee 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 3, Dundee 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).

  4. Post update

    Cieran Dunne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Robbie Leitch (Cove Rangers).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Robbie Leitch replaces Luis Longstaff.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Leighton McIntosh replaces Mitch Megginson.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Jordan Marshall replaces Ben Williamson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (Dundee) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Iain Vigurs replaces Connor Scully.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ben Williamson (Dundee).

  13. Post update

    Charlie Gilmour (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Josh Mulligan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Luis Longstaff (Cove Rangers).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cillian Sheridan (Dundee).

  19. Post update

    Jack Sanders (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Booking

    Zak Rudden (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle852121111017
2Queen's Park95131413116
3Ayr84221411314
4Inverness CT8422129314
5Dundee94141614213
6Cove Rangers93241414011
7Morton9324913-411
8Raith Rovers8305811-39
9Hamilton8143712-57
10Arbroath8125512-75
View full Scottish Championship table

