Cove Rangers v Dundee

Match ends, Cove Rangers 3, Dundee 1.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Gourlay
- 27Johnston
- 15McClellandSubstituted forRossat 61'minutes
- 18Sanders
- 2Logan
- 14Gilmour
- 17LongstaffSubstituted forLeitchat 90'minutes
- 8Yule
- 4ScullySubstituted forVigursat 85'minutes
- 22Dunne
- 9MegginsonBooked at 75minsSubstituted forMcIntoshat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 3Towler
- 5Ross
- 6Neill
- 7McDonagh
- 11McIntosh
- 16Vigurs
- 20Leitch
- 26Reynolds
Dundee
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Legzdins
- 2Kerr
- 4French
- 14Ashcroft
- 6McGhee
- 22WilliamsonSubstituted forMarshallat 88'minutes
- 24AndersonSubstituted forMcCowanat 59'minutes
- 18McMullan
- 10McGowanSubstituted forMulliganat 58'minutes
- 25CameronSubstituted forSheridanat 59'minutes
- 16RobinsonBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRuddenat 45'minutesBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 3Marshall
- 8Byrne
- 15Mulligan
- 17McCowan
- 20Rudden
- 23Sheridan
- 27Strachan
- 30Sharp
- 38Grayson
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 1,322
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 3, Dundee 1.
Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).
Cieran Dunne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Robbie Leitch (Cove Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Robbie Leitch replaces Luis Longstaff.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Leighton McIntosh replaces Mitch Megginson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Jordan Marshall replaces Ben Williamson.
Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (Dundee) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Iain Vigurs replaces Connor Scully.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ben Williamson (Dundee).
Charlie Gilmour (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Josh Mulligan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luis Longstaff (Cove Rangers).
Foul by Cillian Sheridan (Dundee).
Jack Sanders (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Zak Rudden (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.