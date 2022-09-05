Wales (19 points) are two points ahead of Slovenia and also have a superior goal difference

Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v Slovenia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Date: Tuesday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on all frequencies on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Wales manager Gemma Grainger wants fans to get behind her players for "the biggest game of our lives" when they face Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier.

Wales' women have never qualified for a major tournament before.

A point against Slovenia will guarantee them a play-off berth for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"We need a point but we're going to prepare to win the game and we wouldn't have any other approach," Grainger said. "We won't play for a point."

The visit of Slovenia is the biggest game in Wales' women's football history as this is only the second time they have gone into their final qualification game on verge of the play-offs.

However, they were heavy underdogs to overcame England in a 2018 World Cup qualifier, whereas they are now favourites to progress to the play-offs.

Grainger said she would not disagree if fans feel it is Wales women's biggest ever game.

"I don't want to disagree with fans if they're saying that," she told BBC Sport Wales. "I'm excited for this game."

Wales v Slovenia: Wales excited by bumper Cardiff support

Wales are set to play in front of what will be a record crowd by a huge margin, with the attendance at the attendance at the Cardiff City Stadium set to double their previous record of 5,445.

"It's special, it's really special," Grainger said. "If people want me to be emotional about things that's what I'll be emotional about.

"We know the fans will play a huge part, I want Slovenia to feel like they're away from home, I want them to walk into our stadium and feel the same way it is with the men's national team because it's an incredible feeling."

TEAM NEWS

Wales' cause is not helped by an injury to arguably their most important player and record appearance holder, Jess Fishlock.

Fishlock missed the Greece game with what Grainger has described as "a knock," and the manager would not confirm whether or not the National Women's Soccer League's current MVP will recover in time to start the match.

"We're looking good, we're hopeful everyone will be available for selection," Grainger said.

"We're in a good position but what we learned from the last matchday that we're in a position to adapt and have the players to do that.

"The medical team have done a great job with all the players so we hope Jess can be involved, have some involvement, that's the plan, but we prepare and can be adaptable so whoever is available will do the job.

"Jess will do everything she can. That's the most important thing."

Rhiannon Roberts and Angharad James both played 90 minutes in Wales' 1-0 win in Greece

Landmark game for Roberts and James

Wales midfielder Angharad James and defender Rhiannon Roberts will both celebrate personal landmarks in Wales' final Group I game as they feature for the 100th and 50th time respectively.

James will become the ninth Wales player to reach 100 caps, though she will be the youngest player at 28 to reach the landmark.

Wales coach Loren Dykes and James' teammates Fishlock, captain Sophie Ingle, forwards Natasha Harding and Helen Ward and Wales men's players Gareth Bale, Chris Gunter and Wayne Hennessey, have all also represented Wales 100 times or more.

Both James and Roberts have emphasised continually in the build-up to the game the need to focus on the result rather than personal milestones.

This is the chance of a lifetime for a group of players who have been together a long time, with captain Ingle admitting she never really thought Wales could get into this position.

Honestly, no. I don't think we had enough of anything really," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"The basics of the support off the pitch, things on the pitch.

We're fully supported now by the FAW, the amount of staff we have is phenomenal; years ago we'd just have a manger, maybe one coach if we were lucky and a physio, now we have many people involved. "

The squad has grown as well, we get 26 players on camp now and years ago we probably couldn't even name 11 players. It's little things like that, it's grown massively and results are coming our way now."

Slovenia 1-1 Wales (Friday, 22 October)