Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham0Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United0

Wrexham v Maidenhead United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 5Hayden
  • 8Young
  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 4Tozer
  • 17Hosannah
  • 30Jones
  • 38Lee
  • 9Palmer
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 7Davies
  • 11McAlinden
  • 18Dalby
  • 22O'Connor
  • 31Watson

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Andre
  • 2Asare
  • 4De Havilland
  • 23Clifton
  • 6Clerima
  • 5Kpekawa
  • 7Barratt
  • 20Arthur
  • 19Upward
  • 24Massey
  • 27Adams

Substitutes

  • 3Beckwith
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 11Sparkes
  • 17Smith
Referee:
Edward Duckworth

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County17124144143040
2Wrexham17114246172937
3Chesterfield1795331211032
4Solihull Moors1786333171630
5Woking1784529181128
6Southend177642011927
7Boreham Wood167632216627
8Bromley177462320325
9Barnet177463335-225
10York176562017323
11Eastleigh176561619-323
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Maidenhead United176381520-521
14Dorking166373037-721
15Aldershot176292424020
16Wealdstone175571726-920
17Altrincham174762332-919
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Scunthorpe173772331-816
20Oldham164481725-816
21Yeovil172961319-615
22Gateshead172871927-814
23Maidstone United173591837-1914
24Torquay1734101432-1813
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC