Watford hope Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr can help them make an immediate return to the Premier League

Watford boss Rob Edwards believes hanging on to forwards Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro will give staff, players and fans a lift.

Watford sold Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest for £20m during the summer transfer window.

But although Sarr was linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle were interested in Pedro, neither deal materialised.

"I'm delighted - really pleased to have them with us," Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"Their commitment [to the club] has been evident when they've been on the pitch and they're going to really help the team.

"I think it'll give everyone a lift to know it's done and we can concentrate on going forward now."

Brazilian Pedro and Sarr, from Senegal, joined the club during the 2019-20 season and made 28 and 22 appearances respectively in the Premier League last term.

Following relegation, Watford have made a sound start to the Championship campaign under Edwards and lie fourth with 12 points from seven games, with Pedro and Sarr both having scored twice.

"I think it's well documented that things were close [to them leaving]," said Edwards, who offset the loss of Dennis by bringing in Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis on loan.

"We said openly to the players that if it's right for everyone, because of the position we're in now, being in the Championship, we wouldn't necessarily stand in a player's way, if it's right for everyone.

"But things didn't work out - and it's worked out very well for us."

Meanwhile, Edwards added that striker Rey Manaj will be a "medium-term absence at least" with a hamstring injury, external-link which requires further scans.

The 25-year-old Albania international joined Watford from Barcelona this summer and has scored one goal in six appearances.