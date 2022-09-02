Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Callum Styles scored for Barnsley at Ipswich in his most recent appearance

Millwall have signed midfielder Callum Styles on a season-long loan from Barnsley, while he has also agreed a new contract with the Tykes.

The 22-year-old Hungary international has signed a new deal with Barnsley to keep him with the club to 2025.

Styles has made 129 appearances in all competitions for the South Yorkshire side, including eight this season.

While with the Tykes Styles helped them reach the Championship play-offs in 2021, where they lost to Swansea.

"Everyone at Oakwell wishes Callum the best of luck in his loan move," Barnsley said in a statement following the announcement of his move and new contract.

Styles, who scored against Ipswich in his most recent appearance for Barnsley, will be eligible for selection when Millwall take on Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday.

