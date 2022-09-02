Last updated on .From the section Newport

Manager James Rowberry took charge of Newport County in October 2021

Newport County manager James Rowberry believes he has a "competitive squad" following his summer transfer dealings.

Midfielder Hayden Lindley's deadline day arrival on loan from Aston Villa took Newport's summer tally of new recruits to 11.

And the County boss is particularly pleased with the versatility of his squad.

"I was told I have a couple of 'Swiss Army Knife' players in my armoury," said Rowberry.

"A few lads who can play in different positions. I am pleased with what we have and thanks to the chairman and Darren Kelly [Sporting Director] for getting the deals done."

Rowberry pointed to Bournemouth loanee Nathan Mariah-Welsh who has operated in midfield for Newport but has played at full back for the Cherries.

"When you are a good footballer you can play in lots of positions," he added.

"I believe we have an all round competitive edge but the proof will be in the pudding at the end of the season."

Newport go into Saturday's League Two home game with Grimsby on the back of a four game winning run with striker Omar Bogle taking on one of his former clubs having provided a real cutting edge with six goals so far.

Rowberry, who coached Bogle at Cardiff, said: "He has that experience and inner drive and belief in himself at the minute that I have never seen from him.

"We have to keep trying to get that out of him on a weekly basis."

Newport will be without Liverpool loanee Adam Lewis and midfielder Aaron Wildig for tomorrow's home game with Grimsby.

Lewis turned an ankle in the midweek EFL Trophy win at Exeter while experienced Wildig is to have a scan on a groin injury.