Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Kelly was restricted to three outings as a substitute during his time at Ibrox

Livingston have confirmed the signing of midfielder Stephen Kelly from Rangers on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old goes straight into the home squad for Saturday's Premiership game with Hearts.

Kelly has spent time on loan at Ayr United, Ross County and Salford City since making his Rangers debut in September 2018.

He made two more appearances as a substitute for Rangers early last term.

"I really like the way Stephen sees the game - he is a very creative player with great energy and a wonderful right foot," said Livingston boss David Martindale.

"He has a tremendous delivery from set plays and can play on either side as an eight, or further forward as a 10.

"I think it's fair to say that there was a good bit of interest in Stephen and we are delighted he has chosen to sign on with ourselves."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.