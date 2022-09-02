Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Daniel Udoh has scored one goal in seven appearances for Shrewsbury this season

Shrewsbury striker Daniel Udoh may miss the rest of the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

The 26-year-old had to go off in the 41st minute of last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers and is set to have an operation on 10 September.

He has scored 26 goals in 135 games since joining the club from non-league Telford in the summer of 2019.

"As soon as I looked at him I thought he might be in trouble," said manager Steve Cotterill.

"It needs to settle down [before surgery] because there is a bit of swelling in the knee."

Shrewsbury signed forwards Rob Street and Christian Saydee on loan from Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, along with Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester, on transfer deadline day.

They are away to Forest Green Rovers in League One on Saturday.