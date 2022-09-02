Last updated on .From the section Football

Haaland's hat-trick for Manchester City against Crystal Palace was part of last Saturday's MOTD

Match of the Day registered a record 2.2m streams on BBC iPlayer for last Saturday's episode.

The Premier League highlights programme featured Liverpool's 9-0 win against Bournemouth.

It also included Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick to help Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 4-2.

The previous record for MOTD was 2m streams when Cristiano Ronaldo made his return for Manchester United against Newcastle last season.

The viewing figures on BBC One have seen a total audience reach of 11m across the month of August.