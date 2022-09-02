Close menu

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Thomas Tuchel backs striker to 'create own history' at Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Tuchel
Aubameyang played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017, scoring 79 goals in 95 games

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to "create his own history" in the number nine jersey at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang, 33, joined the Blues for £10.3m from Barcelona on deadline day.

The Gabon striker, who also played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, will wear the number nine shirt left vacant by Romelu Lukaku following the Belgian's return to Inter Milan.

"Auba is not afraid of the past and what a number means," said Tuchel.

Last month, Tuchel joked his players thought the Chelsea number nine jersey was "cursed".

The last 11 players to wear the shirt, including three club record signings, have struggled to make an impact.

But Tuchel added of Aubameyang: "He is ready to fight to create his own history. Taking the number nine means he is brave enough."

Lukaku was most recent player to wear the shirt when he arrived from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5m last summer.

However, he struggled to become a regular starter and returned to Inter on a season-long loan a year later.

While at Dortmund, Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel before moving to Arsenal in 2018.

Stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta in December 2021 before joining Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, Aubameyang has arrived at Chelsea saying he has "unfinished business" in the Premier League.

"Auba from my point of view has always been happy to fight for something and to accept the challenge, so the more challenges he has the better it is," Tuchel added.

Before his transfer, Aubameyang suffered a jaw injury during a violent robbery at his home near Barcelona on Monday, but said he should "recover in no time".

Broja signs new long-term deal

Armando Broja
Broja scored nine times in 38 appearances for Southampton in all competitions last season

Armando Broja has signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2028.

The 20-year-old Albania striker, who was linked with a move away from Chelsea during the transfer window, was on loan at Southampton last season, scoring six goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

He has made three appearances from the bench for Tuchel's side so far this season.

"I'm lost for words really just thinking about it. It's the club I've dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love," Broja said.

"I've been here since I was a boy so it's a surreal feeling for me and my family."

Broja made his debut for Chelsea in March 2020 before being loaned out to Dutch club Vitesse for the 2020-21 season.

He has won 14 senior caps for Albania and scored four goals for his national side.

Comments

Join the conversation

138 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 16:18 2 Sep

    A third HYS on Aubameyang, Antony is getting worried that his record of four HYSs is in doubt of being beaten.

    HYS League Table:
    Antony - 4
    Aubaneyang - 3
    Arthur - 2

    It's getting tight in the HYS race for the new signings starting with an 'A'.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, at 16:44 2 Sep

      Footy_fan replied:
      I fully expect Antony to win it in the end.

      They say form is temporary, class is permanent. One day doesn’t decide the HYS league….it’s Antony all the way

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, at 16:27 2 Sep

    If Auba has anything left in the tank, then this is a smart move by Chelsea. Just stating the obvious, but they need a proven scorer if they are to have any hope of saving both their season and Tuchel’s job.

    Despite this signing, Chelsea still needs to continue their search to find that young striker who could be their main man up front for the next half a dozen plus seasons.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, at 16:49 2 Sep

      Footy_fan replied:
      He is proven in the premier league and if his equation with Tuchel was good earlier ( it certainly seems better than what he had with Arteta) then it could be a really smart move for Chelsea.

      A motivated Auba is worth at least 20 goals a season

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, at 17:25 2 Sep

    Can Auba break Chelsea’s number 9 curse?

    Other Chelsea strikers who have all worn number 9 and flopped:
    Lukaku
    Torres
    Falcao
    Morata
    Higuain
    And….Chris Sutton!

    Abraham may not have flopped but he did lose his starting job and was shipped out regardless.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, at 17:36 2 Sep

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Did casiraghi wear the 9 shirt?

  • Comment posted by H tv, at 16:07 2 Sep

    Could be a shrewd piece of business if he helps keep them in the Premier League

    • Reply posted by HertsHammer, at 17:12 2 Sep

      HertsHammer replied:
      IF

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 16:14 2 Sep

    Tuchel better hope that Aubameyang creates better history than Chelsea's last two big striker signings - Lukaku and Werner. which should be too hard to do, imo, as those two did set very low standards at Chelsea,

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 16:20 2 Sep

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      "Which should NOT be too hard".

      Sorry for the missed word.

  • Comment posted by Dave Sylv, at 18:02 2 Sep

    Coming from an Arsenal fan but I personally love Auba and I think he'll do really well at Chelsea. No bad blood from me, frankly he was our best player in a fairly terrible side for a number of years. It was a shame how it ended but ultimately, his relationship with Arteta was beyond repair. No one is to blame, these things just happen. Look at Tuchel and Lukaku last season...

    • Reply posted by Xgooner49, at 19:05 2 Sep

      Xgooner49 replied:
      Thank you Dave. Your kind is rare amongst the latest breed of Arsenal fans. They forget too easily and are here demonizing Aubameyang like he killed somebody at Arsenal before his departure. He’s a class act for us and saved us so many times. And I wish him the very best — even though it pains me to say at Chelsea (of all clubs).

  • Comment posted by David Watts, at 17:45 2 Sep

    Plenty of comments about Aubameyang arriving at Chelsea. But there is one player that hasn't even been mentioned and that's Marcos Alonso,at £24 Million with a return of 154 appearances 25 goals..
    PL winner,FA Cup,CL,EL,Super Cup,FIFA Club World Cup.. What a wonderful contribution and servant for Chelsea he became..He will always have a place in Chelsea History..Thanks Pal and Good Luck..

    • Reply posted by cuppatea, at 18:28 2 Sep

      cuppatea replied:
      And a m....

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, at 16:26 2 Sep

    is a 3rd HYS article on him really needed?

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 16:28 2 Sep

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      No!

  • Comment posted by PlayinInHeels, at 16:31 2 Sep

    There was talk in the Spanish press that he was considered a bit of a nuisance around the club and other players commenting that he does not put in effort at training. Never good when a club like Barca consider your ego too big to deal with. Not a huge surprise they have released him after only 7 months. I expect him to do much the same at Chelsea and then head off to China etc.

    • Reply posted by Atticus Finch, at 16:55 2 Sep

      Atticus Finch replied:
      They bought Lewandowski and 5 others and then couldn't register them all unless they sold off 2/3 players. CFC paid a fee for him, he wasn't released. The rest is just conjecture

  • Comment posted by spartan gooner, at 17:31 2 Sep

    Can't wait for Arsenal Vs Chelsea now, it will have more spice to it now you have PEA. Not a hater of him, loved him to bits and sad to see him go, but the club comes first always.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, at 17:35 2 Sep

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Adebayor knee slide 2.0 incoming

  • Comment posted by Bowes, at 16:22 2 Sep

    Pointless HYS

    • Reply posted by Only Here For A Good Kvetch, at 16:57 2 Sep

      Only Here For A Good Kvetch replied:
      Well you’ve just added a click and a comment which to the BBC kinda renders your comment …. err …. Pointless?

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, at 16:15 2 Sep

    TT's bottom lip...

    Was wobblin' like a former manager's...

    After the last game...

    After circumnavigating FFP and blowing another £1/4 Billion +...

    Money's on him being next out of the door...

    Isn't it.

    • Reply posted by nycgooner, at 16:18 2 Sep

      nycgooner replied:
      With Boehly being new to the team, sport, and league he may probably give more grace than others.

  • Comment posted by You, at 16:04 2 Sep

    Totally over the hill.

    Love watching Chelsea epic fail with strikers over and over and over 🤣

    • Reply posted by Elvis, at 16:33 2 Sep

      Elvis replied:
      Maybe they should bring Gudjohnsen & Hasselbaink back to the club 🤔

  • Comment posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, at 19:06 2 Sep

    The battle for 10th is really hotting up, now that LFC have won a couple of games. Arsenal cast off Aubameyang will surely seal this coveted space and the title of 'best of the rest' for Tommy Tuchus.
    I hear that Leicester will soon be looking for a manager. TT is on dial up stand-bye

  • Comment posted by cuppatea, at 18:27 2 Sep

    Tuchel will be gone soon. Before he's completely bald.

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, at 16:49 2 Sep

    Not a huge fan of Auba but signings from Arsenal have been gold in the past so reserve judgement for now

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 00:41

    Chelsea are about to create their own history & sack the Tuchel-nator!

  • Comment posted by Miss Highbury, at 22:24 2 Sep

    As an Arsenal supporter i am very happy with TTs signings and especially Auba. He was a cancer to the Team with us.Got his huge contract and quit and he will be the same at Chelsea. Why did Barca dump him so quickly? Would not want any of the Chelsea signings with us.Wasted a lot of money on average players.Hope TT stays with Chelsea for a long time

  • Comment posted by MrRemi, at 21:22 2 Sep

    This spending spree is so un american. Are we really sure that Abramovich doesnt have some backdoors of influence left open in CFC?

  • Comment posted by frog, at 20:56 2 Sep

    Panic buy

