Aubameyang played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017, scoring 79 goals in 95 games

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to "create his own history" in the number nine jersey at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang, 33, joined the Blues for £10.3m from Barcelona on deadline day.

The Gabon striker, who also played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, will wear the number nine shirt left vacant by Romelu Lukaku following the Belgian's return to Inter Milan.

"Auba is not afraid of the past and what a number means," said Tuchel.

Last month, Tuchel joked his players thought the Chelsea number nine jersey was "cursed".

The last 11 players to wear the shirt, including three club record signings, have struggled to make an impact.

But Tuchel added of Aubameyang: "He is ready to fight to create his own history. Taking the number nine means he is brave enough."

Lukaku was most recent player to wear the shirt when he arrived from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5m last summer.

However, he struggled to become a regular starter and returned to Inter on a season-long loan a year later.

While at Dortmund, Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel before moving to Arsenal in 2018.

Stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta in December 2021 before joining Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, Aubameyang has arrived at Chelsea saying he has "unfinished business" in the Premier League.

"Auba from my point of view has always been happy to fight for something and to accept the challenge, so the more challenges he has the better it is," Tuchel added.

Before his transfer, Aubameyang suffered a jaw injury during a violent robbery at his home near Barcelona on Monday, but said he should "recover in no time".

Broja signs new long-term deal

Broja scored nine times in 38 appearances for Southampton in all competitions last season

Armando Broja has signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2028.

The 20-year-old Albania striker, who was linked with a move away from Chelsea during the transfer window, was on loan at Southampton last season, scoring six goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

He has made three appearances from the bench for Tuchel's side so far this season.

"I'm lost for words really just thinking about it. It's the club I've dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love," Broja said.

"I've been here since I was a boy so it's a surreal feeling for me and my family."

Broja made his debut for Chelsea in March 2020 before being loaned out to Dutch club Vitesse for the 2020-21 season.

He has won 14 senior caps for Albania and scored four goals for his national side.