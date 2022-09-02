Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Liverpool gained promotion to the WSL after finishing 11 points clear of second-placed London City Lionesses in the Women's Championship last season

Liverpool's first Women's Super League meeting with Arsenal since their promotion will be broadcast live on BBC Two , BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

The game - one of three WSL fixtures to be shown across the BBC in October - kicks off at 12:00 BST from Prenton Park on Sunday, 23 October.

BBC Two will show Manchester United v Brighton at 12:00 BST on Sunday, 16 October.

Everton v Manchester United is on BBC One on Sunday, 30 October (14:00 GMT).

Sky Sports will show four WSL fixtures in October, including Tottenham v Manchester City on Saturday, 22 October and Brighton's match against champions Chelsea the following day.

Reading v Arsenal on Sunday, 16 October and a London derby between Arsenal and West Ham on Sunday, 30 October will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The BBC is already showing Chelsea's first game in the defence of their title on Sunday, 11 September against West Ham, while the WSL north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at Emirates Stadium will be broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday, 24 September.