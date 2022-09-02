Last updated on .From the section Man City

Aymeric Laporte made 33 league starts for Manchester City last season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that Spain centre-back Aymeric Laporte could be six weeks away from a comeback after knee surgery.

The 28-year-old has not played since the last game of last season, when City beat Aston Villa to clinch the title.

With Nathan Ake having struggled with "muscular problems", City signed Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on deadline day for defensive cover.

"Aymeric is still a month or a month and a half away," said Guardiola.

"He had a surgery on the bone. We will not push him. Knee injuries can be very difficult.

"We had four incredible central defenders before Manu, but sometimes Ayme had tough injuries," the City boss added.

"In the last month Nathan has had some concerns about muscular problems, so we've just had two central defenders with this incredibly busy schedule that we have ahead of us.

"I cannot forget being in that position [last season] and the problems playing West Ham away and the final game against Aston Villa. We didn't have another alternative because Ruben [Dias] and Nathan were injured."

Ake could return in Saturday's game at Aston Villa, but City still signed Akanji, 27, on a five-year deal on Thursday.

Guardiola said: "We had an opportunity to bring in one player, with only a year left on his contract in Dortmund, with a lot of experience in Germany and the national team with Switzerland.

"He suits perfectly what we need. He's fast and really good in the build-up.

"We knew it, we felt it, when we played against Dortmund two or three seasons ago and, yes, we're very pleased he's here. It's good competition for the central defenders."