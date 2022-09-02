Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Brian Graham scored twice as Partick Thistle beat Inverness 4-1 in August

BBC Scotland will broadcast next month's Scottish Championship meeting between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Partick Thistle live.

The match on 7 October will kick off at 19:45 BST, with coverage on BBC Scotland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 19:30.

Partick beat Inverness 4-1 in August, a match also shown by the BBC.

Both sides are in action on Saturday with Partick away to Arbroath and Inverness visiting Raith Rovers.