BBC to show Inverness CT v Partick Thistle in Scottish Championship
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
BBC Scotland will broadcast next month's Scottish Championship meeting between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Partick Thistle live.
The match on 7 October will kick off at 19:45 BST, with coverage on BBC Scotland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 19:30.
Partick beat Inverness 4-1 in August, a match also shown by the BBC.
Both sides are in action on Saturday with Partick away to Arbroath and Inverness visiting Raith Rovers.