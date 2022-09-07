Robbie Neilson played in European competition for Hearts

Europa Conference League: Hearts v Istanbul Basaksehir Venue: Tynecastle, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 8 September Kick-off: 17:45 Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Robbie Neilson admits progress in the Europa Conference League will be "tough" for Hearts and is not setting a points target in Group A.

Hearts host Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in Thursday's group opener and will also face Italians Fiorentina and Latvia's RFS this autumn.

"We can't start thinking we are going to get x number of points throughout the group stage," said Neilson, whose side have lost their past two domestic matches. "We are playing against two top seeds who, are top teams."

Hearts, third in the Scottish Premiership last season, were last involved in European group stage competition in 2004, when Neilson was a player at the club.

The club dropped into the Conference League after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Zurich in the Europa League play-off.

Istanbul are unbeaten since March and have yet to concede a goal in their domestic league after four matches.

"They are an extremely good team," said Neilson. "They have some really experienced international players within their group. They are a different type of team, more a possession-based team with some really good midfielders.

"If you look at the average age of them it's 28, 29 and all good players but we feel when they come to Tynecastle if we get the levels we got against FC Zurich then we have a real chance.

"The last couple of results have been very disappointing but we have added more to the squad and we are starting to get guys back from injury as well as that's important for us and I'm sure we will kick on."

Team news

Hearts have been trying to obtain a visa for Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, while goalkeeper Zander Clark is yet to feature in a squad since joining as a free agent last week.

Robert Snodgrass joined the club this week but is not eligible to play in the group stage as the registration deadline had passed. Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles are injured.

Former Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil misses out for Basaksehir over fitness issues.