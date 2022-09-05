Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying - Group B
Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands18:00ScotlandScotland
Venue: Tórsvøllur

Faroe Islands v Scotland: Pedro Martinez Losa 'planning to play two play-off games' to reach World Cup

Last updated on .From the section Football

Hearts' Rebecca McAllister
Hearts midfielder Rebecca McAllister has earned a first Scotland call-up
Women's World Cup, Uefa Group B qualifier: Faroe Islands v Scotland
Venue: Torsvollur, Torshavn Date: Tuesday, 6 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST
Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa is "planning to play two play-off games" if his side are to reach the 2023 Women's World Cup finals.

They have qualified for the play-offs as Group B runners-up, but results elsewhere will determine whether they face that extra round of one-off ties.

And Martinez Losa says it is not the time to experiment in Tuesday's final group game away to Faroe Islands.

"We need to finish the campaign the best way possible," the Spaniard said.

"We want to finish on a high and bring that energy into the play-offs. For us, this is the moment to consolidate."

Martinez Losa thinks his side had "a lot of good moments" in Friday's narrow 2-1 friendly defeat away to Netherlands - a team 17 places above Scotland in sixth in the world rankings.

So his side will expect to add to the 50 goals conceded in seven group games by their group minnow hosts.

They are currently outside the top three group runners-up who will progress automatically to the second play-off stage and Martinez Losa suggests last week's results for Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Wales make the permutations "even more complicated now".

"We are planning to play two play-off games and hopefully we have a good draw next Friday," he said.

Team news

Midfielders Chloe Arthur and Sam Kerr have had to pull out of the Scotland squad having not played against Netherlands because of illness and injury respectively.

So Hearts' Rebecca McAllister earns a first-ever call up and Celtic's Lisa Robertson returns to the group in their place.

What they said

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie: "There's lots of positives from Friday and it's going to be important that we have another top performance on Tuesday.

"Although we don't know who we are going to play in the play-off and how it is going to finish up, it's exciting games and ones that will come with pressure. We know we have a chance, but we know we're going to have to be at our absolute best."

The permutations

Sunday was the fourth anniversary of Scotland qualifying for the 2019 World Cup with a win in Albania and captain Rachel Corsie admits there is added pressure on her side this time having missed out on the summer Euros in England.

Sitting eight points behind Spain, Scotland have already qualified for the play-offs as runners-up because of their superior head-to-head record over Ukraine, who sit three points behind as they visit the runaway group winners.

Currently the eighth best of nine runners-up, they must wait on this midweek's fixtures to unfold to decide whether they will be among the six teams facing single-leg matches to make the three play-off finals.

As it stands, Republic of Ireland, Austria, Netherlands, Italy, Iceland, Switzerland, Belgium, Wales, Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina are all possible play-off round opponents for Scotland.

The two best play-off final winners, based on combined records in both the group stage and play-offs, will go directly to the World Cup and the other team will join nine others in an inter-continental play-off tournament in February.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 6th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden76102722519
2R. of Ireland74212542114
3Finland7313147710
4Slovakia72239818
5Georgia8008054-540

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain77004804821
2Scotland74121613313
3Ukraine73131215-310
4Hungary8305191909
5Faroe Islands7007250-480

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland76012522318
2Netherlands75203032717
3Czech Republic7223181088
4Belarus7214719-127
5Cyprus8017248-461

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England99007007027
2Austria96124073319
3Northern Ireland951333151816
4Luxembourg9306935-269
5North Macedonia92071052-426
6Latvia9108760-533

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88004023824
2Bos-Herze7313816-810
3Montenegro7304915-69
4Azerbaijan7205415-116
5Malta7115417-134
6Football Union of Russia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway98104224025
2Belgium96124974219
3Poland95222191217
4Albania93151425-1110
5Kosovo9216828-207
6Armenia9009164-630

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy98013823624
2Switzerland97112942522
3Romania96122191219
4Croatia9216518-137
5Lithuania9126734-275
6Moldova9018134-331

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013953424
2Portugal96122291319
3Serbia960324141018
4Turkey9315922-1310
5Israel9306723-169
6Bulgaria9009129-280

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France99004934627
2Wales96122251719
3Slovenia95222161517
4Greece94141123-1213
5Estonia9108543-383
6Kazakhstan9009432-280
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories