Clark helped St Johnstone win a remarkable cup double in season 2020-21

Heart of Midlothian have signed former St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after ending his 11-year stay at McDiarmid Park at the end of last season.

The Scotland squad member will provide club competition for his international colleague Craig Gordon, 39.

"We've been working away on this one for a while so I'm delighted to get it over the line," said Tynecastle manager Robbie Neilson.

"I'm sure our fans will know all about Zander's abilities having seen him feature against us for St Johnstone over the years, so it's great to be able to bring him here to Hearts. We look for quality players and that's what we've got in Zander."

