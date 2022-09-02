Last updated on .From the section Championship

Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey was sent off along with Burnley's Ian Maatsen during the sides' Championship meeting

Blackpool and Burnley have been fined by the FA for an incident during their Championship match on 20 August.

The Seasiders must pay £10,000 and their hosts have received a £5,000 punishment following the 3-3 draw.

Blackpool's Sonny Carey and Burnley left-back Ian Maatsen were sent off after 83 minutes at Turf Moor.

The FA imposed the penalties after both sides admitted to failing to control their players' conduct.

The Clarets accepted the penalty, while Blackpool requested a hearing and had a higher fine imposed because of a similar incident last season.

Blackpool were fined £5,000 following a melee that broke out during their derby win at home to Preston in October 2021.