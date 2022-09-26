Close menu
League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

Tuesday 27th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient109101841428
2Northampton1072121111023
3Stevenage10712129322
4Barrow107031511421
5Salford10622158720
6Mansfield106131610619
7Bradford10532169718
8Swindon10451129317
9Doncaster105231412217
10Grimsby943297215
11Crewe104331211115
12Carlisle9351119214
13Sutton United104241211114
14Tranmere10415109113
15Walsall10235101009
16Wimbledon102351115-49
17Stockport102261115-48
18Newport102261014-48
19Harrogate10226612-68
20Gillingham10145211-97
21Colchester10136714-76
22Crawley10136917-86
23Rochdale10127616-105
24Hartlepool10055617-115
