Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City are four points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers, who have a game in hand

Derry City made it back-to-back victories as they recorded at 3-0 win over UCD at the Brandywell.

Ryan Graydon, who struck the late winner at Shelbourne on Monday, opened the scoring inside five minutes.

Sean Brennan almost carved out an equaliser for UCD before the break.

Sadou Diallo finally grabbed a second for Derry before Michael Duffy grabbed his first goal back on Foyleside to move Derry to within four points of top spot.

More to follow.