Jamie Glackin applied the finish to a fine Coleraine move for their fourth goal

Four first-half goals helped Coleraine sweep Dungannon Swifts aside to regain top spot in the Irish Premiership table with a 5-0 win at Stangmore Park.

An early own-goal by Swifts debutant Caolan Marron opened the scoring, with Kieran Farren, Matthew Shevlin, Jamie Glackin and Michael McCrudden also hitting the target.

At Seaview, meanwhile, a Leroy Millar equaliser nine minutes from time - his first for the club - earned 10-man Larne a 1-1 draw with Crusaders.

Visiting midfielder Mark Randall was sent off for two yellow card offences in the space of a few minutes just before midfielder Philip Lowry gave the hosts the lead.

The draw means the Crues remain third in the table, level on points with second-placed Glentoran - who play Newry City on Saturday - and two behind the Bannsiders at the top.

There are three other Irish Premiership fixtures on Saturday, with champions Linfield hosting Ballymena United, Glenavon at home to Carrick Rangers and Cliftonville travelling to Portadown.

Swifts have no answer to dominant Coleraine

At Stangmore, the Bannsiders were gifted the opening goal after just 11 minutes when Marron, signed during the week from Glentoran, deflected a Glackin cross into his own net past a helpless Declan Dunn.

It was a debut to forget for the former Glentoran defender who was withdrawn at the break by his manager Dean Shiels.

Coleraine doubled their lead in the 37th minute through defender Kieran Farren, who showed great composure to take a touch before rifling the ball low into the far corner of the net.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as they conceded twice in two minutes just before half-time.

First, in-form striker Matthew Shevlin finished neatly at the near post after good work from Lee Lynch down the right wing before Jamie Glackin finished off a lovely sweeping move to calmly steer the ball past Dunne to make it 4-0 after 45 minutes.

McCrudden, a summer signing from Cliftonville, scored his first goal for his new club with a well-taken curling shot into the corner to complete a memorable night for Oran Kearney and his players.

For his opposite number and brother-in-law Dean Shiels, however, it is now five games and five defeats for a beleaguered Swifts side who have conceded 17 goals so far.

Randall sees red as Millar earns Larne a point

At Seaview, both sides squandered chances to break the deadlock during an entertaining first half.

Randall took one touch on his chest before unleashing a fierce left-foot shot from the area which Jonny Tuffey pushed over the bar with his fingertips.

From the resulting corner, Lee Bonis was unable to make firm enough contact with his volley when left unmarked in the box.

Johnny McMurray went close with a glancing header for Crusaders, which flew inches wide of the post and then Paul Heatley forced Rohan Ferguson into a fine reaction save from his effort from close range.

Tuffey denied Millar's left-foot drive with his legs and Heatley lobbed an attempt wide of the target as the sides went in level at the break.

Tuffey again distinguished himself with another fine stop from Bonis's header soon after the restart, before McMurray fired a left-foot shot against the post at the other end soon after.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Randall received two yellow cards in quick succession from referee Steven Gregg - the first for a rash challenge and the second for an elbowing offence.

Lowry's header was acrobatically pushed round the post for a corner by Ferguson but the Larne stopper was helpless to prevent the same player poking the ball home from close range after Heatley had provided the cross into the area.

Larne belied their one-man disadvantage by playing their way back into the match and their equaliser came courtesy of the industrious Millar, who was quickest to react to the rebound after Bonis's low free-kick had evaded the wall but been saved by Tuffey.

Millar gleefully hammered the ball into the roof of the net for his first goal since his summer transfer from county Antrim rivals Ballymena United.