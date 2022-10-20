Close menu

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham

Steven Gerrard
This was Steven Gerrard's first managerial job in the Premier League

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

A club spokesman said: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future."

Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored.

Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as Villa manager in November 2021 after leaving his role at Rangers.

But the former England and Liverpool midfielder, 42, led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge.

After the defeat by Fulham, he told BBC Match of the Day: "Inconsistency has cost us, that's the position we find ourselves in. I took over the team in a very similar situation. We've tried to recruit to get us out of that situation.

"I'm a fighter - it's in my DNA. I'll continue to fight unless I'm told differently."

About an hour later his time as Villa boss was over.

Before Gerrard's departure was revealed, captain John McGinn said: "It's embarrassing to be part of. We've let the travelling fans down, the manager down. It's a bad night for us.

"It doesn't matter who's in charge of that team. It's nothing to do with the manager - the players have to look at themselves in the mirror. We've definitely not lost faith in [the manager] - it's us who are responsible.

"He's a top manager, he's hurting just as the players are. We've let him down tonight. It's up to us now to put in a performance for him."

Villa fans sang various anti-Gerrard chants during the game at Craven Cottage.

McGinn added: "I understand the fans' frustration. There can be a nasty side to those shouts. The support are very demanding so I can understand the frustration. You're playing at a top level and if you're not performing, you get criticised."

In Gerrard's time at Villa he signed some high-profile players including Barcelona forward Phillipe Coutinho, Sevilla defender Diego Carlos and French midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who had been linked with some of Europe's top sides.

However Carlos suffered a serious ankle injury on his home debut and Kamara is expected to be out until the new year with a knee ligament injury sustained against Southampton last month.

In the summer Gerrard removed England defender Tyrone Mings as captain and replaced him with Scotland's McGinn - who has made a poor start to the season.

Gerrard's assistant Michael Beale, who had been with him since Rangers, left Villa in the summer to become QPR manager.

Gerrard, who played 710 times for Liverpool, took his first steps in senior management with Rangers in 2018 and guided the club to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

Prior to that, he coached within Liverpool's academy before managing the under-18 team during the 2017-18 season.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, who has also been under pressure recently, managed Gerrard at Liverpool.

"I'm bitterly disappointed for Steven, he did a fantastic job at Rangers and the ambitions at Villa, I assume, are to be challenging for Europe," Rodgers said.

"It seems every day a manager loses his job or their job is under threat. I think stability and patience seems to be running out.

"I believe with time and patience he could have got to where that football club wants to go."

'Players getting away with not performing'

Former Brighton and Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray was watching the game for BBC Radio 5 Live.

Before Gerrard's sacking was announced, he said: "The players that Gerrard has brought in are of a better quality than Dean Smith brought in but unfortunately for him, they are not hitting the heights that we know they are capable of.

"No-one has scored more than one goal for them which, with the attacking prowess they've got, is a very disappointing return.

"A lot of the players are getting away with not performing and everyone is looking at the manager."

Ex-Villa striker Dion Dublin said on Amazon Prime: "I am finding it hard to find a positive. I feel for Stevie.

"The Villa faithful will always back you but they will let you know. The fans are allowed to voice their opinion."

Former Newcastle striker Les Ferdinand added: "He was captain marvel as a player; he was the one who lifted the team, who dragged them through tough times. He can't do that from the bench."

Comments

Join the conversation

663 comments

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 22:56

    Let’s have Boris have a go as Villa manager, and Big Sam can be PM. At this point might as well

    • Reply posted by Ackwern, today at 23:00

      Ackwern replied:
      You must really hate Villa!

  • Comment posted by heathdawg BITW, today at 22:54

    The sacked in the morning chants were optimistic weren’t they?!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:11

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye
      Villa fans, go on and kiss Stevie goodbye

  • Comment posted by eddiestan, today at 22:55

    The players are just as bad if not worse. Stealing a living.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 23:15

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Don’t worry Steven, Villa did you a big favour. The Midlands never really loved you and now you will be able to be at a place where you are respected.
      It’s not as if Villa are planning to bring in the next Pep or Klopp. Will just be another below average manager who will most likely sacked by this time next year.

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 22:57

    "I'm a fighter, I won't quit" - Villa boss Gerrard

    Didn't somebody say that yesterday?

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 23:03

      Pandemania replied:
      He didn't quit. He was sacked. I don't think that statements literal. It more out of respect.

  • Comment posted by Flyinghurdler2, today at 22:56

    It's time to let some qualified managers have a shot at the top. People who have been through the proper channels and have earned the spot... instead of handing Prem League Manager positions to ex-players on a plate based a couple years after they retire.

    • Reply posted by Silky, today at 23:07

      Silky replied:
      Aye, football management a bit like politics at present - not enough qualified and suitability experienced candidates

  • Comment posted by Dilbert Diggler, today at 22:53

    Dean Smith sacked too early. Twonks.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 23:00

      twinprime replied:
      No.

  • Comment posted by Eric Disley, today at 22:55

    When he said "I'm a fighter not a quitter" the writing was on the wall.

  • Comment posted by ab, today at 22:53

    Not surprised. The premier league is tough and cut throat. A job to soon for him.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 23:00

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Yeah, he should cut his teeth as PM first.

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 22:56

    Yesterdays news….
    Doing panto in Brighton with Liz Truss from November

    • Reply posted by Kaybee18, today at 23:13

      Kaybee18 replied:
      Oh no he isn't :-)

  • Comment posted by moodymagpie, today at 22:56

    Paging Steve Bruce!

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 23:05

      Pandemania replied:
      To think that Lampard outlasted Gerrard is a travesty

  • Comment posted by andyf1, today at 22:55

    Awful manager. Tactically inept, stuck to a narrow rigid system, completely destroyed the bond between the Villa fans and the club and lumbered the club with ageing players like Coutinho and Digne on huge wages and long contracts. The media have a lot to answer for - "Stevie G" constantly being bigged up but given resources and backing he's one of the premier league worst managerial failures

    • Reply posted by Doubledee, today at 23:01

      Doubledee replied:
      So explain his winning the SPL with Rangers then, hadn’t been done in a decade?????

  • Comment posted by Cenotaff, today at 22:55

    Micheal Beale was clearly the brains behind most of his good times.

    His name helps draw players in to a club but pretty pointless if you don't know how to coach them.

    Most players have regressed since he arrived.

    Please employ an experienced manager who is also a draw for top players.

    Spend big on a top manager. I'd rather spend tons on the likes of Poch at the expense of some squad filler.

    • Reply posted by Obvious Reason, today at 23:18

      Obvious Reason replied:
      Villa need a quality manager with tactical nous, sharp mind and the charisma to get the best out of the players.

      Quick, get Steve Bruce before its too late!

      Hurry!

  • Comment posted by chicagovillain, today at 23:01

    He had to go but the players were absolutely awful again today. Complete dross. They should be ashamed of themselves regardless of who the manager was.

    • Reply posted by Phillip, today at 23:21

      Phillip replied:
      Very true

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 22:54

    Sacked on the coach back 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by SAW, today at 23:31

      SAW replied:
      He wasn't on the coach, he was told to walk 😂

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:58

    Big Sam and Steve Bruce suddenly are updating their CVs right now.

    • Reply posted by BrightonVilla, today at 23:15

      BrightonVilla replied:
      one has been sacked the other is a forgotten insult

  • Comment posted by proffesor yaffle, today at 22:54

    who smuggled the Cabbage into Craven Cottage???

    • Reply posted by Work in progress, today at 22:56

      Work in progress replied:
      many candidates for that!

  • Comment posted by madmicky, today at 22:58

    Yet another great English player who thinks he can walk straight into a top flight league. Learn your trade first and not in a 2 horse league where you came 2nd more often than not.

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 23:35

      Aminur replied:
      He learned at Rangers. Clearly too low a level

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 22:56

    Left? Definitely sacked. Said in his interview he wouldn't quit.

    • Reply posted by waheedbaig, today at 23:41

      waheedbaig replied:
      So did Liz Truss 😂

  • Comment posted by Essexvillan, today at 22:55

    About time, poor appointment in the first place.

    • Reply posted by Fruity, today at 23:02

      Fruity replied:
      You were that well versed in Rangers and how those qualities couldn’t be transferred then? What was it that made it a poor appt?

  • Comment posted by SkinbagAvFc, today at 22:55

    We all gave him time. Infact more than others. While you couldn't fault his passion and desire he did lack the tactical side. I wish him well but he just didn't have what it took currently, maybe in a few years.. The players still need to take a big blame for this also. Doesn't matter who we get now. We are in a relegation battle for the rest of the season.

    • Reply posted by BBMac, today at 23:38

      BBMac replied:
      Best comment here

