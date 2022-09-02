Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcelo signed for Real Madrid from Brazilian side Fluminense in 2007

Brazilian left-back Marcelo has signed for Greek side Olympiakos after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old left Real Madrid as the most decorated player in the club's history, winning 25 trophies during a 15-year spell with the club.

He won his sixth La Liga title and a fifth Champions League trophy last season, playing a total of 18 times.

It has been reported that he has signed a one-year deal with Olympiakos with an option for another year.

The club currently sit third in the Greek Super League after two games this season.

Marcelo, who made 546 appearances for Real Madrid, won 58 caps for Brazil after making his senior international debut in 2006.