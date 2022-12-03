Sunderland v Millwall

Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 11Gooch
- 13O'Nien
- 6Batth
- 42Alese
- 4Evans
- 24Neil
- 16Diallo
- 21Pritchard
- 20Clarke
- 9Simms
Substitutes
- 3Cirkin
- 7Dajaku
- 8Embleton
- 10Roberts
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 32Hume
Millwall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 2McNamara
- 15Cresswell
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 8Mitchell
- 23SavilleBooked at 22mins
- 21Voglsammer
- 10Flemming
- 39Honeyman
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 4Hutchinson
- 6Evans
- 11Malone
- 16Shackleton
- 17Styles
- 20Bennett
- 33Bialkowski
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Charlie Cresswell (Millwall).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Long.
Amad Diallo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Honeyman (Millwall).
George Saville (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andreas Voglsammer with a cross.
Amad Diallo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Mitchell (Millwall).
Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.
Foul by Corry Evans (Sunderland).
George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).
Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Jake Cooper (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match report to follow.