Championship
SunderlandSunderland0MillwallMillwall0

Sunderland v Millwall

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 11Gooch
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 4Evans
  • 24Neil
  • 16Diallo
  • 21Pritchard
  • 20Clarke
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 3Cirkin
  • 7Dajaku
  • 8Embleton
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 32Hume

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23SavilleBooked at 22mins
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 10Flemming
  • 39Honeyman
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 4Hutchinson
  • 6Evans
  • 11Malone
  • 16Shackleton
  • 17Styles
  • 20Bennett
  • 33Bialkowski
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Cresswell (Millwall).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Long.

  5. Post update

    Amad Diallo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Millwall).

  7. Booking

    George Saville (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andreas Voglsammer with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Amad Diallo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Billy Mitchell (Millwall).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

  14. Post update

    George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Corry Evans (Sunderland).

  17. Post update

    George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).

  19. Post update

    Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jake Cooper (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Match report to follow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd85211651117
2Norwich8512126616
3Reading8503911-215
4Bristol City84221611514
5Burnley8341148613
6Watford834197213
7Blackburn8404911-212
8Sunderland8323119211
9QPR83231211111
10Preston825121111
11Blackpool8323910-111
12Hull83231115-411
13Rotherham724196310
14Millwall8314911-210
15Wigan724179-210
16West Brom8161121029
17Middlesbrough82331112-19
18Luton823378-19
19Swansea8233711-49
20Stoke8224811-38
21Birmingham822458-38
22Cardiff822448-48
23Huddersfield7115711-44
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

