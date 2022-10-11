Close menu
Championship
WiganWigan Athletic19:45BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: DW Stadium, England

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Amos
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16Tilt
  • 27Darikwa
  • 8Power
  • 4Naylor
  • 11McClean
  • 10Keane
  • 9Wyke
  • 20Broadhead

Substitutes

  • 6Cousins
  • 18Shinnie
  • 21Bennett
  • 23Fletcher
  • 28Magennis
  • 30Aasgaard
  • 40Tickle

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 5Hyam
  • 4Ayala
  • 16Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 6Morton
  • 27Travis
  • 3Pickering
  • 8Szmodics
  • 14Hirst
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 2Brittain
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 23Dack
  • 33Phillips
  • 36Wharton
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1373321101124
2Norwich137332013724
3QPR137331913624
4Burnley135712012822
5Reading137151518-322
6Swansea136341716121
7Blackburn137061615121
8Preston1347276119
9Luton134631613318
10Cardiff135351213-118
11Sunderland134541713417
12Watford134541716117
13Millwall135261517-217
14Birmingham134451212016
15Stoke134451517-216
16Wigan124441316-316
17Rotherham123631312115
18Bristol City134362021-115
19Blackpool134361317-415
20Hull134271326-1314
21Middlesbrough133461418-413
22West Brom131841718-111
23Huddersfield123271519-411
24Coventry10145814-67
View full Championship table

