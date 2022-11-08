Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City2LutonLuton Town0

Stoke City 2-0 Luton Town: Nathan Jones' Hatters beaten by early goals

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones guided Luton Town to the Championship play-offs last season

Luton Town lost to two early goals at Stoke City, in what was potentially the final game of Nathan Jones' second spell in charge of the Hatters.

Luton have given Southampton permission to speak with Jones about their managerial vacancy after the Premier League club sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday.

Up against a team he managed for almost 10 months in 2019, Jones' side conceded twice inside the first 13 minutes - both goals coming from left-wing crosses by Morgan Fox.

Nick Powell arrived late in the box to head in the opener before Tom Lockyer, under pressure from Liam Delap, diverted into his own net.

Luton missed chances to reply, with striker Carlton Morris shooting straight at Potters goalkeeper Jack Bonham before half-time and an unmarked Lockyer hitting the post from eight yards after the interval.

Stoke manager Alex Neil responded to Saturday's home loss to Birmingham by making six changes to his starting XI and his overhaul of the line-up had the desired effect, with victory moving the Potters into mid-table.

Among the additions was centre-back Harry Souttar, who made his first start for the Potters in 367 days after recovering from a serious knee injury sustained while on international duty with Australia.

Souttar was named in the Socceroos' 26-man World Cup squad earlier on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Bonham
  • 16Wilmot
  • 5Souttar
  • 3Fox
  • 2Clarke
  • 8Baker
  • 18Smallbone
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 25PowellSubstituted forTymonat 86'minutes
  • 17Delap
  • 11GayleSubstituted forBrownat 76'minutesBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 1Bursik
  • 4Flint
  • 9Brown
  • 10Campbell
  • 14Tymon
  • 29Wright-Phillips
  • 32Taylor

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Isted
  • 2Bree
  • 4LockyerBooked at 43mins
  • 32OshoBooked at 28minsSubstituted forJeromeat 79'minutes
  • 18ClarkBooked at 52mins
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forBerryat 69'minutes
  • 29Bell
  • 7CornickSubstituted forDoughtyat 79'minutes
  • 9MorrisBooked at 66mins
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 8Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 30Freeman
  • 33Macey
  • 35Jerome
  • 42Pettit
  • 45Doughty
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
18,095

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away13
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stoke City 2, Luton Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Luton Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Harry Clarke.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Harry Clarke.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Josh Tymon replaces Nick Powell.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Harry Isted.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nick Powell.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Berry (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Bree.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Bree (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlton Morris.

  15. Post update

    Foul by James Bree (Luton Town).

  16. Post update

    Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by James Bree (Luton Town).

  18. Post update

    Liam Delap (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Cameron Jerome replaces Gabriel Osho.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Alfie Doughty replaces Harry Cornick.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd20105534191535
4Norwich209562821732
5Watford209562822632
6QPR209472622431
7Preston208751616031
8Swansea208662728-130
9Luton207852221129
10Birmingham207762218428
11Millwall198472220228
12Coventry187561918126
13Reading2082102129-826
14Rotherham206772425-125
15Stoke207492225-325
16Middlesbrough206682725224
17Sunderland196672422224
18Cardiff2073101724-724
19Hull2073102437-1324
20Bristol City206592729-223
21Blackpool2064102331-822
22West Brom194872224-220
23Wigan2055101930-1120
24Huddersfield1953111926-718
View full Championship table

