Luton Town lost to two early goals at Stoke City, in what was potentially the final game of Nathan Jones' second spell in charge of the Hatters.
Luton have given Southampton permission to speak with Jones about their managerial vacancy after the Premier League club sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday.
Up against a team he managed for almost 10 months in 2019, Jones' side conceded twice inside the first 13 minutes - both goals coming from left-wing crosses by Morgan Fox.
Nick Powell arrived late in the box to head in the opener before Tom Lockyer, under pressure from Liam Delap, diverted into his own net.
Luton missed chances to reply, with striker Carlton Morris shooting straight at Potters goalkeeper Jack Bonham before half-time and an unmarked Lockyer hitting the post from eight yards after the interval.
Stoke manager Alex Neil responded to Saturday's home loss to Birmingham by making six changes to his starting XI and his overhaul of the line-up had the desired effect, with victory moving the Potters into mid-table.
Among the additions was centre-back Harry Souttar, who made his first start for the Potters in 367 days after recovering from a serious knee injury sustained while on international duty with Australia.
Souttar was named in the Socceroos' 26-man World Cup squad earlier on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Bonham
- 16Wilmot
- 5Souttar
- 3Fox
- 2Clarke
- 8Baker
- 18Smallbone
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 25PowellSubstituted forTymonat 86'minutes
- 17Delap
- 11GayleSubstituted forBrownat 76'minutesBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 1Bursik
- 4Flint
- 9Brown
- 10Campbell
- 14Tymon
- 29Wright-Phillips
- 32Taylor
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Isted
- 2Bree
- 4LockyerBooked at 43mins
- 32OshoBooked at 28minsSubstituted forJeromeat 79'minutes
- 18ClarkBooked at 52mins
- 17Mpanzu
- 22CampbellSubstituted forBerryat 69'minutes
- 29Bell
- 7CornickSubstituted forDoughtyat 79'minutes
- 9MorrisBooked at 66mins
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 8Berry
- 20Watson
- 30Freeman
- 33Macey
- 35Jerome
- 42Pettit
- 45Doughty
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 18,095
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Luton Town 0.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Harry Clarke.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Harry Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Josh Tymon replaces Nick Powell.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Harry Isted.
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nick Powell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Berry (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Bree.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Bree (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlton Morris.
Post update
Foul by James Bree (Luton Town).
Post update
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Bree (Luton Town).
Post update
Liam Delap (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Cameron Jerome replaces Gabriel Osho.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Alfie Doughty replaces Harry Cornick.
We gifted a poor Stoke team 2 goals but should've taken 3 points with our chances. Going with 3 up front wasn't the worst idea but it seemed to complicate matters.
Ref happy to give Luton players random yellows but "didn't see" Delap's rugby tackle ;-)
Stoke commentators admitted Stoke were very lucky. Too right.
Very decent in the first half, had to dig in and show some fight in the 2nd, had some luck for a change, but we've been due some.