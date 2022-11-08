Last updated on .From the section Championship

Nathan Jones guided Luton Town to the Championship play-offs last season

Luton Town lost to two early goals at Stoke City, in what was potentially the final game of Nathan Jones' second spell in charge of the Hatters.

Luton have given Southampton permission to speak with Jones about their managerial vacancy after the Premier League club sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday.

Up against a team he managed for almost 10 months in 2019, Jones' side conceded twice inside the first 13 minutes - both goals coming from left-wing crosses by Morgan Fox.

Nick Powell arrived late in the box to head in the opener before Tom Lockyer, under pressure from Liam Delap, diverted into his own net.

Luton missed chances to reply, with striker Carlton Morris shooting straight at Potters goalkeeper Jack Bonham before half-time and an unmarked Lockyer hitting the post from eight yards after the interval.

Stoke manager Alex Neil responded to Saturday's home loss to Birmingham by making six changes to his starting XI and his overhaul of the line-up had the desired effect, with victory moving the Potters into mid-table.

Among the additions was centre-back Harry Souttar, who made his first start for the Potters in 367 days after recovering from a serious knee injury sustained while on international duty with Australia.

Souttar was named in the Socceroos' 26-man World Cup squad earlier on Tuesday.