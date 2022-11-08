Close menu
Watford 2-0 Reading: Joao Pedro double sends Hornets into top six

Watford striker Joao Pedro
Joao Pedro's fifth and sixth goals of the season were enough for Watford to beat Reading

Joao Pedro's double was enough for a victory over Reading that sent Watford into the Championship play-off places.

The Brazilian forward scored a goal in each half to give the Hornets a sixth win in 10 games since Slaven Bilic took charge.

Pedro calmly converted from the spot after he had been fouled by Ovie Ejaria as Reading failed to clear a Watford corner.

And he wrapped up a deserved victory with a controlled half-volley past substitute goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis late on.

In between Pedro's two composed strikes, Watford looked most likely to add further goals against a Reading side that has now gone four league games without a win.

Keinan Davis' shot on the turn from eight yards was superbly kept out by Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who was forced off injured shortly afterwards having been caught on the foot as he attempted to clear the danger from his initial save.

Pedro went close with two second-half shots from the edge of the box - the first tipped around the post by Bouzanis and the second deflected narrowly wide - before sealing Watford's win three minutes from the end.

Reading, meanwhile, struggled to create clear chances at Vicarage Road and Paul Ince's Royals remain in mid-table.

Tyrese Fornah curled a free-kick from wide on the left just over the crossbar, while Ejaria's back-post header was blocked behind for a corner by a Watford defender, and Tom Ince fizzed a shot off target from a well-worked set-piece.

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 16Gosling
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 27Kabasele
  • 12SemaBooked at 49mins
  • 4Choudhury
  • 39Kayembe
  • 18AsprillaBooked at 34minsSubstituted forKaluat 66'minutes
  • 10João PedroSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 90+3'minutes
  • 23SarrSubstituted forM Gasparat 90+1'minutes
  • 7DavisSubstituted forBayoat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3M Gaspar
  • 15Cathcart
  • 19Bayo
  • 24Dele-Bashiru
  • 28Kalu
  • 35Okoye
  • 42Morris

Reading

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1LumleySubstituted forBouzanisat 32'minutes
  • 17Yiadom
  • 27Mbengue
  • 3Holmes
  • 12BabaBooked at 73mins
  • 8Hendrick
  • 4HutchinsonSubstituted forLoumat 63'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 19Fornah
  • 10Ince
  • 9Lucas JoãoSubstituted forCarrollat 81'minutes
  • 14EjariaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMeiteat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carroll
  • 7Long
  • 11Meite
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 22Loum
  • 23Hoilett
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
18,847

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamReading
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 2, Reading 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 2, Reading 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Vakoun Issouf Bayo (Watford).

  4. Post update

    Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Tom Dele-Bashiru replaces João Pedro.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yakou Meite with a headed pass.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Mario Gaspar replaces Ismaïla Sarr.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Vakoun Issouf Bayo replaces Keinan Davis.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Edo Kayembe tries a through ball, but Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Edo Kayembe (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tyrese Fornah (Reading).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 2, Reading 0. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Amadou Salif Mbengue.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Kalu with a through ball.

  15. Post update

    Samuel Kalu (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Keinan Davis (Watford).

  18. Post update

    Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Andy Carroll replaces Lucas João.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces Ovie Ejaria.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 22:24

    Not sure it was a great performance but a win and defence did well considering it was make shift .

    Pedro the difference

  • Comment posted by they dont like it up em, today at 22:15

    Over to you WAYLON….

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:13

    Well done super slav ⚒

  • Comment posted by Super Royal, today at 22:13

    Very disappointing result for Reading. I am afraid the slippery slide will continue and I cannot see them getting anything against Hull City. There is one solution: get rid of this useless and clueless manager. The sooner the better, otherwise it will be too late!!!!

  • Comment posted by htxirxky, today at 22:13

    Why were Reading playing in PINK? What has pink got to do with thier club?
    I just hate to see clubs playing in colours such as black, purple, pink and a multitude of other bizarre colors that have no significance to their clubs tradition etc.
    Are Reading fans happy with this?
    Anyone else care for keeping as much basic tradition as possible?
    In my opinion another failing by the FA.

    • Reply posted by Dog, today at 22:28

      Dog replied:
      It’s just a colour mate. Calm down.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 22:13

    A good win but consistency is required to get a playoff place to start with

    • Reply posted by Daddy, today at 22:38

      Daddy replied:
      Pink's nice sometimes.

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 22:13

    Good win after the disappointment of the weekend. Away to Bristol City and Nigel Pearson who, some might say, should still be Watford's manager. I'd like City to do well this season but not against Watford, of course!

    The Championship is a much more interesting league than the Premier League. Look at the results - anyone can beat anyone else.

  • Comment posted by BlueRoyal798, today at 22:12

    Absolutely embarrassing bad stuff again from Reading. What do we do in training? Sick of this negative football constantly back passing when we finally in a attacking position, its so draining to watch, we are just soooooo easy to beat and if Watford were any better they would have scored a lot more. Think its time to get rid of Ince, things don't seem to be improving.

  • Comment posted by the ghost of tom joad, today at 22:09

    Just getting in early.......evening Jamis 🙋‍♂️

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd20105534191535
4Norwich209562821732
5Watford209562822632
6QPR209472622431
7Preston208751616031
8Swansea208662728-130
9Luton207852221129
10Birmingham207762218428
11Millwall198472220228
12Coventry187561918126
13Reading2082102129-826
14Rotherham206772425-125
15Stoke207492225-325
16Middlesbrough206682725224
17Sunderland196672422224
18Cardiff2073101724-724
19Hull2073102437-1324
20Bristol City206592729-223
21Blackpool2064102331-822
22West Brom194872224-220
23Wigan2055101930-1120
24Huddersfield1953111926-718
View full Championship table

