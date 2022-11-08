Last updated on .From the section Championship

Joao Pedro's fifth and sixth goals of the season were enough for Watford to beat Reading

Joao Pedro's double was enough for a victory over Reading that sent Watford into the Championship play-off places.

The Brazilian forward scored a goal in each half to give the Hornets a sixth win in 10 games since Slaven Bilic took charge.

Pedro calmly converted from the spot after he had been fouled by Ovie Ejaria as Reading failed to clear a Watford corner.

And he wrapped up a deserved victory with a controlled half-volley past substitute goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis late on.

In between Pedro's two composed strikes, Watford looked most likely to add further goals against a Reading side that has now gone four league games without a win.

Keinan Davis' shot on the turn from eight yards was superbly kept out by Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who was forced off injured shortly afterwards having been caught on the foot as he attempted to clear the danger from his initial save.

Pedro went close with two second-half shots from the edge of the box - the first tipped around the post by Bouzanis and the second deflected narrowly wide - before sealing Watford's win three minutes from the end.

Reading, meanwhile, struggled to create clear chances at Vicarage Road and Paul Ince's Royals remain in mid-table.

Tyrese Fornah curled a free-kick from wide on the left just over the crossbar, while Ejaria's back-post header was blocked behind for a corner by a Watford defender, and Tom Ince fizzed a shot off target from a well-worked set-piece.