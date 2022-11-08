Match ends, Watford 2, Reading 0.
Joao Pedro's double was enough for a victory over Reading that sent Watford into the Championship play-off places.
The Brazilian forward scored a goal in each half to give the Hornets a sixth win in 10 games since Slaven Bilic took charge.
Pedro calmly converted from the spot after he had been fouled by Ovie Ejaria as Reading failed to clear a Watford corner.
And he wrapped up a deserved victory with a controlled half-volley past substitute goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis late on.
In between Pedro's two composed strikes, Watford looked most likely to add further goals against a Reading side that has now gone four league games without a win.
Keinan Davis' shot on the turn from eight yards was superbly kept out by Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who was forced off injured shortly afterwards having been caught on the foot as he attempted to clear the danger from his initial save.
Pedro went close with two second-half shots from the edge of the box - the first tipped around the post by Bouzanis and the second deflected narrowly wide - before sealing Watford's win three minutes from the end.
Reading, meanwhile, struggled to create clear chances at Vicarage Road and Paul Ince's Royals remain in mid-table.
Tyrese Fornah curled a free-kick from wide on the left just over the crossbar, while Ejaria's back-post header was blocked behind for a corner by a Watford defender, and Tom Ince fizzed a shot off target from a well-worked set-piece.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bachmann
- 16Gosling
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 27Kabasele
- 12SemaBooked at 49mins
- 4Choudhury
- 39Kayembe
- 18AsprillaBooked at 34minsSubstituted forKaluat 66'minutes
- 10João PedroSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 90+3'minutes
- 23SarrSubstituted forM Gasparat 90+1'minutes
- 7DavisSubstituted forBayoat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 3M Gaspar
- 15Cathcart
- 19Bayo
- 24Dele-Bashiru
- 28Kalu
- 35Okoye
- 42Morris
Reading
Formation 4-3-3
- 1LumleySubstituted forBouzanisat 32'minutes
- 17Yiadom
- 27Mbengue
- 3Holmes
- 12BabaBooked at 73mins
- 8Hendrick
- 4HutchinsonSubstituted forLoumat 63'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 19Fornah
- 10Ince
- 9Lucas JoãoSubstituted forCarrollat 81'minutes
- 14EjariaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMeiteat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carroll
- 7Long
- 11Meite
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 21Bouzanis
- 22Loum
- 23Hoilett
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 18,847
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 2, Reading 0.
Post update
Foul by Vakoun Issouf Bayo (Watford).
Post update
Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Tom Dele-Bashiru replaces João Pedro.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yakou Meite with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Mario Gaspar replaces Ismaïla Sarr.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Vakoun Issouf Bayo replaces Keinan Davis.
Post update
Offside, Watford. Edo Kayembe tries a through ball, but Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.
Post update
Edo Kayembe (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tyrese Fornah (Reading).
Goal!
Goal! Watford 2, Reading 0. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Amadou Salif Mbengue.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Kalu with a through ball.
Post update
Samuel Kalu (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).
Post update
Foul by Keinan Davis (Watford).
Post update
Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Andy Carroll replaces Lucas João.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces Ovie Ejaria.
Pedro the difference
I just hate to see clubs playing in colours such as black, purple, pink and a multitude of other bizarre colors that have no significance to their clubs tradition etc.
Are Reading fans happy with this?
Anyone else care for keeping as much basic tradition as possible?
In my opinion another failing by the FA.
The Championship is a much more interesting league than the Premier League. Look at the results - anyone can beat anyone else.