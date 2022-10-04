Close menu
League One
BurtonBurton Albion19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Fleetwood Town

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth118121912725
2Ipswich1173122101224
3Sheff Wed1172221101123
4Portsmouth1063121111021
5Barnsley116231710720
6Bolton10622136720
7Peterborough116052012818
8Derby10523119217
9Accrington114431413116
10Cambridge115151418-416
11Exeter114341812615
12Shrewsbury114341113-215
13Lincoln City103431416-213
14Charlton112631515012
15Fleetwood1026299012
16Port Vale113351016-612
17Cheltenham103251012-211
18Oxford Utd10325911-211
19Wycombe113261316-311
20MK Dons103161114-310
21Bristol Rovers112361522-79
22Forest Green112271025-158
23Burton112181426-127
24Morecambe11146821-137
