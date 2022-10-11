Close menu
League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium, England

Peterborough United v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bergström
  • 12Thompson
  • 5Knight
  • 6Kent
  • 3Butler
  • 8Taylor
  • 7Fuchs
  • 16Burrows
  • 23Ward
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 17Jones

Substitutes

  • 2Watts
  • 4Edwards
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 14Marriott
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 27Taylor
  • 28Blackmore

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 6Cargill
  • 5Casey
  • 23Fernandes Marques
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 8Hendry
  • 7Stevenson
  • 17McAllister
  • 10Little
  • 28March
  • 29Brown

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 11Boyes
  • 19Robertson
  • 20O'Brien
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 27Bunker
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth13101224131131
2Ipswich1393127111630
3Sheff Wed1382325121326
4Portsmouth1164122121022
5Barnsley126241712520
6Bolton12624138520
7Peterborough126152113819
8Exeter125342012818
9Shrewsbury125341314-118
10Derby115241211117
11Fleetwood123721110116
12Accrington124441416-216
13Cambridge135171523-816
14Port Vale124351217-515
15Wycombe124261416-214
16Lincoln City113531416-214
17Cheltenham124261115-414
18Charlton122731515013
19Bristol Rovers123361723-612
20Oxford Utd11326912-311
21Forest Green123271125-1411
22MK Dons113171216-410
23Burton132291528-138
24Morecambe12147923-147
View full League One table

