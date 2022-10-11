Peterborough United v Forest Green Rovers

PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Line-ups
Peterborough
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bergström
- 12Thompson
- 5Knight
- 6Kent
- 3Butler
- 8Taylor
- 7Fuchs
- 16Burrows
- 23Ward
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 17Jones
Substitutes
- 2Watts
- 4Edwards
- 10Mason-Clark
- 14Marriott
- 22Kyprianou
- 27Taylor
- 28Blackmore
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 6Cargill
- 5Casey
- 23Fernandes Marques
- 2O'Keeffe
- 8Hendry
- 7Stevenson
- 17McAllister
- 10Little
- 28March
- 29Brown
Substitutes
- 3Bernard
- 11Boyes
- 19Robertson
- 20O'Brien
- 24Thomas
- 25Peart-Harris
- 27Bunker
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
