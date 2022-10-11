Close menu
League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45ExeterExeter City
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Exeter City

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wollacott
  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 24Inniss
  • 6O'Connell
  • 18Egbo
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 4Dobson
  • 21Fraser
  • 14Kirk
  • 9Stockley
  • 33Leaburn

Substitutes

  • 10Morgan
  • 12McGrandles
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 19Payne
  • 22Aneke
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 28Clare

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 12Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 5Hartridge
  • 2Caprice
  • 6Harper
  • 8Collins
  • 3Sparkes
  • 20Brown
  • 9Stansfield
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 15Chauke
  • 16Kite
  • 19Cox
  • 40Brown
  • 42King
  • 45James
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth13101224131131
2Ipswich1393127111630
3Sheff Wed1382325121326
4Portsmouth1164122121022
5Barnsley126241712520
6Bolton12624138520
7Peterborough126152113819
8Exeter125342012818
9Shrewsbury125341314-118
10Derby115241211117
11Fleetwood123721110116
12Accrington124441416-216
13Cambridge135171523-816
14Port Vale124351217-515
15Wycombe124261416-214
16Lincoln City113531416-214
17Cheltenham124261115-414
18Charlton122731515013
19Bristol Rovers123361723-612
20Oxford Utd11326912-311
21Forest Green123271125-1411
22MK Dons113171216-410
23Burton132291528-138
24Morecambe12147923-147
