Milton Keynes Dons v Bristol Rovers

MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:45Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cumming
- 33Jules
- 5O'Hora
- 3Lewington
- 12Oyegoke
- 7Smith
- 14Johnson
- 6McEachran
- 21Harvie
- 15Kayode
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 4Tucker
- 8Robson
- 11Holland
- 16Grant
- 19Barry
- 23Ravizzoli
- 30Dennis
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Belshaw
- 37Thomas
- 17Gibson
- 3Gordon
- 28Gibbons
- 14Rossiter
- 15Coutts
- 23McCormick
- 10Collins
- 18Loft
- 40Coburn
Substitutes
- 6Finley
- 11Jasper
- 19Anderson
- 20Clarke
- 21Evans
- 30Hoole
- 32Jaakkola
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to follow.