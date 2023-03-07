Close menu
League One
BarnsleyBarnsley19:45PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Oakwell, England

Barnsley v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Isted
  • 12Thomas
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 48Connell
  • 2Williams
  • 30Phillips
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 44Cole
  • 9Norwood

Substitutes

  • 3Russell
  • 10Benson
  • 16Thomas
  • 20Searle
  • 26Larkeche
  • 31Tedic
  • 47Watters

Portsmouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Macey
  • 17Rafferty
  • 20Raggett
  • 34Towler
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 16Morrell
  • 26Lowery
  • 15Dale
  • 9Bishop
  • 19Scarlett

Substitutes

  • 10Pigott
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Jacobs
  • 28Bernard
  • 29Lane
  • 33Steward
Referee:
Marc Edwards

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed33228360223874
2Plymouth34218561372471
3Ipswich341812465313466
4Bolton36189951282363
5Derby341710755312461
6Barnsley32186849282160
7Wycombe331661145321354
8Shrewsbury34157124336752
9Peterborough331631453411251
10Portsmouth33131284537851
11Lincoln City3391773233-144
12Exeter341110134544143
13Port Vale35127163549-1443
14Fleetwood341012123635142
15Bristol Rovers34119144755-842
16Charlton341011134546-141
17Oxford Utd3599173645-936
18Cheltenham34106182646-2036
19Burton3398164062-2235
20Accrington32810142848-2034
21Morecambe34711163353-2032
22MK Dons3586213154-2330
23Cambridge3485212655-2929
24Forest Green3558222766-3923
View full League One table

