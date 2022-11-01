Close menu
League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Adams Park, England

Wycombe Wanderers v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Stryjek
  • 26McCarthy
  • 20Mawson
  • 5Forino
  • 23Obita
  • 7Wheeler
  • 10Wing
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 22Freeman
  • 18Hanlan
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 2Grimmer
  • 3Jacobson
  • 12McCleary
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Horgan
  • 21Mellor
  • 30Blunkell

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 25Stevens
  • 2Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 5Hall
  • 27Robinson
  • 10Conlon
  • 23Pett
  • 11Benning
  • 19Massey
  • 22Harrison
  • 9Wilson

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 7Worrall
  • 20Charsley
  • 21Odubeko
  • 24Agyakwa
  • 26Butterworth
  • 33Politic
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17132236191741
2Ipswich17114235181737
3Sheff Wed17104333161734
4Peterborough17101632191331
5Portsmouth157622517827
6Bolton168351914527
7Derby157351914524
8Barnsley167361914524
9Charlton175842723423
10Exeter176472825322
11Shrewsbury166461618-222
12Port Vale166461822-422
13Wycombe166372121021
14Lincoln City155641718-121
15Fleetwood164841614220
16Bristol Rovers175572731-420
17Cambridge1761101829-1119
18Oxford Utd155371818018
19Cheltenham165381320-718
20Accrington164481728-1116
21MK Dons1642101522-714
22Forest Green1734101535-2013
23Morecambe162681226-1412
24Burton1733112035-1512
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC