Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Oxford United 1.
Matt Pennington's third goal of the season earned Shrewsbury a point as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Oxford United.
Cameron Brannagan had put the visitors ahead in the first half with his sixth league goal of the campaign but Pennington's header was enough to haul Steve Cotterill's men into the top 10 in League One.
The full-blooded encounter also saw Oxford's on-loan Swansea striker Kyle Joseph taken off on a stretcher in the first half.
Karl Robinson's men were ahead on 15 minutes when Chey Dunkley rebuffed Brannagan's first effort, but the midfielder's second cannoned off a U's defender and beyond goalkeeper Marko Marosi.
Simon Eastwood had to be at his best to deny Rob Street before the Oxford goalkeeper sprawled to his right to deny Luke Leahy what appeared to be a tap-in with 25 minutes left.
But from the resulting corner, Leahy headed Tom Bayliss' delivery back across goal and former Everton defender Pennington was on hand to head home and secure a deserved point for the Shropshire side.
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 22Dunkley
- 33FlanaganBooked at 33mins
- 17BennettBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPykeat 45'minutes
- 6MooreBooked at 11mins
- 3Leahy
- 26Shipley
- 20Bayliss
- 14StreetSubstituted forBowmanat 62'minutes
- 24Saydee
Substitutes
- 7Winchester
- 9Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 15Pyke
- 18Bloxham
- 19Caton
- 35Bailey
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Eastwood
- 33AndersonSubstituted forGoodrhamat 90+1'minutes
- 5MooreBooked at 88mins
- 4Findlay
- 16Brown
- 7BodinSubstituted forMousinhoat 90+1'minutes
- 8BrannaganBooked at 22mins
- 18McGuane
- 22JosephSubstituted forHenryat 36'minutes
- 9TaylorSubstituted forO'Donkorat 71'minutes
- 11Browne
Substitutes
- 6Rodriguez
- 14Bate
- 15Mousinho
- 17Henry
- 21McGinty
- 27Goodrham
- 39O'Donkor
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
- Attendance:
- 5,158
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Oxford United 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Browne.
Post update
Foul by Tom Bayliss (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Marcus Browne (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rekeil Pyke (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Tyler Goodrham replaces Djavan Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. John Mousinho replaces Billy Bodin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Leahy.
Booking
Elliott Moore (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).
Post update
Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United).
Post update
Foul by Ryan Bowman (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Stuart Findlay (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elliott Moore (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliott Moore.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
