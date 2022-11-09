Close menu
League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town1Oxford UtdOxford United1

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments0

Matt Pennington's third goal of the season earned Shrewsbury a point as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Oxford United.

Cameron Brannagan had put the visitors ahead in the first half with his sixth league goal of the campaign but Pennington's header was enough to haul Steve Cotterill's men into the top 10 in League One.

The full-blooded encounter also saw Oxford's on-loan Swansea striker Kyle Joseph taken off on a stretcher in the first half.

Karl Robinson's men were ahead on 15 minutes when Chey Dunkley rebuffed Brannagan's first effort, but the midfielder's second cannoned off a U's defender and beyond goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Simon Eastwood had to be at his best to deny Rob Street before the Oxford goalkeeper sprawled to his right to deny Luke Leahy what appeared to be a tap-in with 25 minutes left.

But from the resulting corner, Leahy headed Tom Bayliss' delivery back across goal and former Everton defender Pennington was on hand to head home and secure a deserved point for the Shropshire side.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33FlanaganBooked at 33mins
  • 17BennettBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPykeat 45'minutes
  • 6MooreBooked at 11mins
  • 3Leahy
  • 26Shipley
  • 20Bayliss
  • 14StreetSubstituted forBowmanat 62'minutes
  • 24Saydee

Substitutes

  • 7Winchester
  • 9Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 15Pyke
  • 18Bloxham
  • 19Caton
  • 35Bailey

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Eastwood
  • 33AndersonSubstituted forGoodrhamat 90+1'minutes
  • 5MooreBooked at 88mins
  • 4Findlay
  • 16Brown
  • 7BodinSubstituted forMousinhoat 90+1'minutes
  • 8BrannaganBooked at 22mins
  • 18McGuane
  • 22JosephSubstituted forHenryat 36'minutes
  • 9TaylorSubstituted forO'Donkorat 71'minutes
  • 11Browne

Substitutes

  • 6Rodriguez
  • 14Bate
  • 15Mousinho
  • 17Henry
  • 21McGinty
  • 27Goodrham
  • 39O'Donkor
Referee:
Martin Woods
Attendance:
5,158

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Oxford United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Oxford United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Browne.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bayliss (Shrewsbury Town).

  5. Post update

    Marcus Browne (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rekeil Pyke (Shrewsbury Town).

  7. Post update

    Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Oxford United. Tyler Goodrham replaces Djavan Anderson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Oxford United. John Mousinho replaces Billy Bodin.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Leahy.

  11. Booking

    Elliott Moore (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).

  14. Post update

    Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Bowman (Shrewsbury Town).

  17. Post update

    Stuart Findlay (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elliott Moore (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliott Moore.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 9th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17132236191741
2Ipswich17114235181737
3Sheff Wed17104333161734
4Peterborough17101632191331
5Portsmouth157622517827
6Bolton168351914527
7Derby167452015525
8Barnsley167361914524
9Charlton175842723423
10Shrewsbury176561719-223
11Port Vale176562024-423
12Exeter176472825322
13Wycombe176472323022
14Lincoln City165741819-122
15Fleetwood174941715221
16Oxford Utd175572020020
17Bristol Rovers175572731-420
18Cambridge1761101829-1119
19Cheltenham165381320-718
20Accrington174581829-1117
21MK Dons1642101522-714
22Morecambe172781327-1413
23Forest Green1734101535-2013
24Burton1733112035-1512
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC