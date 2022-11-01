Close menu
League Two
BarrowBarrow3ColchesterColchester United1

Barrow v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1FarmanBooked at 84mins
  • 21WarrenSubstituted forBrownat 84'minutes
  • 25Ray
  • 6Canavan
  • 20Kenlock
  • 13White
  • 16FoleySubstituted forNealat 55'minutes
  • 34WhitfieldSubstituted forStevensat 69'minutesSubstituted forSmales-Braithwaiteat 74'minutes
  • 9WatersSubstituted forGottsat 69'minutes
  • 11Kay
  • 23MoyoBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 12Lillis
  • 14Neal
  • 15Gotts
  • 17Smales-Braithwaite
  • 35Stevens

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hornby
  • 22TchamadeuBooked at 90mins
  • 4Chambers
  • 18Eastman
  • 3Clampin
  • 33Marshall-MirandaSubstituted forAshleyat 79'minutes
  • 10Judge
  • 19NewbySubstituted forChilversat 55'minutes
  • 7HannantSubstituted forLubalaat 55'minutes
  • 23Chesters
  • 45NoubleSubstituted forSearsat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 11Sears
  • 13O'Hara
  • 14Chilvers
  • 15Lubala
  • 17Ashley
  • 30Kazeem
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
3,224

Match Stats

Home TeamBarrowAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barrow 3, Colchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barrow 3, Colchester United 1.

  3. Booking

    Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alan Judge (Colchester United).

  5. Post update

    Josh Kay (Barrow) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Luke Chambers.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Kay (Barrow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Barrow 3, Colchester United 1. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan Judge with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Beryly Lubala (Colchester United).

  10. Post update

    Tom White (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    David Moyo (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by David Moyo (Barrow).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ossama Ashley (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Freddie Sears.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Colchester United. Thomas Eastman tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Gotts (Barrow).

  18. Booking

    Paul Farman (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barrow. Connor Brown replaces Tyrell Warren.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Beryly Lubala with a headed pass.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient1612312691739
2Stevenage1711332415936
3Northampton1795329191032
4Barrow1710162417731
5Swindon178632317630
6Bradford167632113827
7Carlisle167632316727
8Salford168351913627
9Mansfield168352521427
10Tranmere177461813525
11Doncaster177462021-125
12Walsall176562116523
13Grimsby166551814423
14Stockport176472119222
15Wimbledon165472024-419
16Crewe164751520-519
17Sutton United175481623-719
18Newport174491520-516
19Crawley163581828-1014
20Gillingham16277617-1113
21Harrogate1633101424-1012
22Rochdale1633101223-1112
23Hartlepool172691530-1512
24Colchester1725101425-1111
View full League Two table

