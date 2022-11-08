Rochdale 1-0 Salford City

Match ends, Rochdale 1, Salford City 0.
Ian Henderson wrote himself into Rochdale's record books as the striker's 80th-minute header proved decisive in a narrow win against Salford.
The Dale frontman met a superb Ethan Brierley pass to nod beyond Tom King in the visitors' goal and overtake Reg Jenkins as the club's all-time leading scorer with 130 goals.
The veteran's landmark goal lit up a game low on quality.
Ryan Watson came closest to breaking the deadlock in an uneventful first half. The Salford midfielder's side-footed effort had Dale goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell wrong-footed, but a deflection took the shot wide of the upright.
Dale came close to an opener early in the second half when Tyrese Sinclair's cross was turned goalwards by Devante Rodney, King denying him with a fine save.
Marcus Dackers missed a glaring opportunity for the away side when he was presented with the ball eight yards from goal completely unmarked while Ibou Touray's delivery was turned against the upright by Luke Bolton.
But Rochdale finally broke the deadlock through Henderson, who timed his run to perfection to meet Brierley's clever pass.
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'Donnell
- 13Keohane
- 15Graham
- 6Ebanks-Landell
- 24John
- 20Diagouraga
- 8Ball
- 10Rodney
- 17SinclairSubstituted forBrierleyat 67'minutes
- 11OdohBooked at 61mins
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 2Seriki
- 4McNulty
- 14Brierley
- 16Nelson
- 21Tulloch
- 27Malley
- 30Kelly
Salford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1King
- 5Eastham
- 42Vassell
- 26LeakSubstituted forSimões Inácioat 81'minutes
- 16GalbraithBooked at 61mins
- 7Watson
- 6Watt
- 22Jenkins
- 3Touray
- 24Bolton
- 36DackersSubstituted forBaileyat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lund
- 10Bailey
- 11Simões Inácio
- 12Chapman
- 17Smith
- 23Berkoe
- 25Nartey
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 2,355
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Salford City 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ethan Galbraith (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Simões.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Watson (Salford City).
Post update
Jimmy Ball (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Salford City. Theo Vassell tries a through ball, but Luke Bolton is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Odin Bailey (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibou Touray with a cross.
Post update
Elliot Simões (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale).
Post update
Attempt missed. Abraham Odoh (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Elliot Simões replaces Ryan Leak.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 1, Salford City 0. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethan Brierley.
Post update
Foul by Ethan Galbraith (Salford City).
Post update
Abraham Odoh (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Luke Bolton (Salford City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Ibou Touray.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Abraham Odoh (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron John.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abraham Odoh.
Post update
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Cameron John.
Post update
Ryan Leak (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
