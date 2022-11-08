Close menu
League Two
RochdaleRochdale1SalfordSalford City0

Rochdale 1-0 Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Ian Henderson wrote himself into Rochdale's record books as the striker's 80th-minute header proved decisive in a narrow win against Salford.

The Dale frontman met a superb Ethan Brierley pass to nod beyond Tom King in the visitors' goal and overtake Reg Jenkins as the club's all-time leading scorer with 130 goals.

The veteran's landmark goal lit up a game low on quality.

Ryan Watson came closest to breaking the deadlock in an uneventful first half. The Salford midfielder's side-footed effort had Dale goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell wrong-footed, but a deflection took the shot wide of the upright.

Dale came close to an opener early in the second half when Tyrese Sinclair's cross was turned goalwards by Devante Rodney, King denying him with a fine save.

Marcus Dackers missed a glaring opportunity for the away side when he was presented with the ball eight yards from goal completely unmarked while Ibou Touray's delivery was turned against the upright by Luke Bolton.

But Rochdale finally broke the deadlock through Henderson, who timed his run to perfection to meet Brierley's clever pass.

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 13Keohane
  • 15Graham
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 24John
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 8Ball
  • 10Rodney
  • 17SinclairSubstituted forBrierleyat 67'minutes
  • 11OdohBooked at 61mins
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 2Seriki
  • 4McNulty
  • 14Brierley
  • 16Nelson
  • 21Tulloch
  • 27Malley
  • 30Kelly

Salford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1King
  • 5Eastham
  • 42Vassell
  • 26LeakSubstituted forSimões Inácioat 81'minutes
  • 16GalbraithBooked at 61mins
  • 7Watson
  • 6Watt
  • 22Jenkins
  • 3Touray
  • 24Bolton
  • 36DackersSubstituted forBaileyat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 10Bailey
  • 11Simões Inácio
  • 12Chapman
  • 17Smith
  • 23Berkoe
  • 25Nartey
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
2,355

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rochdale 1, Salford City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Salford City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ethan Galbraith (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Simões.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Watson (Salford City).

  5. Post update

    Jimmy Ball (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Salford City. Theo Vassell tries a through ball, but Luke Bolton is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Odin Bailey (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibou Touray with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Elliot Simões (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abraham Odoh (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Salford City. Elliot Simões replaces Ryan Leak.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Rochdale 1, Salford City 0. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethan Brierley.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Galbraith (Salford City).

  14. Post update

    Abraham Odoh (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Luke Bolton (Salford City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Ibou Touray.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abraham Odoh (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron John.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abraham Odoh.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Cameron John.

  19. Post update

    Ryan Leak (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient17123226111539
2Stevenage1711332415936
3Northampton1795329191032
4Barrow1710162417731
5Bradford178632314930
6Swindon178632317630
7Carlisle177732619728
8Salford178361914527
9Mansfield178362623327
10Tranmere177461813525
11Doncaster177462021-125
12Walsall176562116523
13Grimsby166551814423
14Stockport176472119222
15Wimbledon176472224-222
16Crewe164751520-519
17Sutton United175481623-719
18Newport174491520-516
19Rochdale1743101323-1015
20Crawley163581828-1014
21Harrogate1734101727-1013
22Gillingham16277617-1113
23Hartlepool172691530-1512
24Colchester1725101425-1111
View full League Two table

