AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Leyton Orient

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Leyton Orient 0.
Ayoub Assal starred as AFC Wimbledon shocked League Two leaders Leyton Orient at Plough Lane.
Orient controlled play early on but Wimbledon took the lead 19 minutes in, Assal's deflected shot looping past goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux for his fifth goal in six matches.
And Assal was again involved as the Dons doubled their lead in the 35th minute, his blocked shot falling into the path of Harry Pell - who smashed his shot into the top corner.
Tom James and Ruel Sotiriou had chances for the visitors but there were no clear-cut chances for Orient in a frustrating first half.
The O's started the second half strongly and nearly pulled one back through Theo Archibald, whose shot was headed off the line by Wales international Chris Gunter.
Meanwhile, the hosts had two good chances for a third, with Ryley Towler's header going just wide and Ethan Chislett seeing his free-kick hit the post.
Substitute Jordan Brown thought he had pulled one back for Orient late on, but it was ruled out on what was ultimately a frustrating night for Richie Wellens' side.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tzanev
- 2Gunter
- 30Kalambayi
- 12TowlerBooked at 32mins
- 26Currie
- 4Woodyard
- 19MaghomaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMarshat 60'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 11Chislett
- 8Pell
- 10AssalBooked at 72minsSubstituted forOgundereat 90+2'minutes
- 9Davison
Substitutes
- 6Marsh
- 13Broome
- 18Hudlin
- 24Bendle
- 25Senior
- 29Fisher
- 33Ogundere
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Vigouroux
- 2JamesBooked at 20minsSubstituted forBrownat 65'minutes
- 19BecklesBooked at 90mins
- 5Happe
- 32Hunt
- 18Pratley
- 15El Mizouni
- 11ArchibaldSubstituted forMoncurat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10SotiriouSubstituted forKelmanat 74'minutes
- 7SmythBooked at 45mins
- 16DrinanBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWarehamat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 4Ogie
- 12Brown
- 13Wareham
- 14Moncur
- 23Kelman
- 40Duke-McKenna
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 7,994
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Leyton Orient 0.
Booking
George Moncur (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hand ball by George Moncur (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Davison (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Foul by Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Smyth.
Post update
Attempt missed. Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Isaac Ogundere.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Isaac Ogundere replaces Ayoub Assal.
Booking
Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ayoub Assal (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jayden Wareham replaces Aaron Drinan.
Post update
Foul by Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
