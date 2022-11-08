Close menu
League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon2Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0

AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments3

Ayoub Assal starred as AFC Wimbledon shocked League Two leaders Leyton Orient at Plough Lane.

Orient controlled play early on but Wimbledon took the lead 19 minutes in, Assal's deflected shot looping past goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux for his fifth goal in six matches.

And Assal was again involved as the Dons doubled their lead in the 35th minute, his blocked shot falling into the path of Harry Pell - who smashed his shot into the top corner.

Tom James and Ruel Sotiriou had chances for the visitors but there were no clear-cut chances for Orient in a frustrating first half.

The O's started the second half strongly and nearly pulled one back through Theo Archibald, whose shot was headed off the line by Wales international Chris Gunter.

Meanwhile, the hosts had two good chances for a third, with Ryley Towler's header going just wide and Ethan Chislett seeing his free-kick hit the post.

Substitute Jordan Brown thought he had pulled one back for Orient late on, but it was ruled out on what was ultimately a frustrating night for Richie Wellens' side.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tzanev
  • 2Gunter
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 12TowlerBooked at 32mins
  • 26Currie
  • 4Woodyard
  • 19MaghomaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMarshat 60'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 11Chislett
  • 8Pell
  • 10AssalBooked at 72minsSubstituted forOgundereat 90+2'minutes
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 6Marsh
  • 13Broome
  • 18Hudlin
  • 24Bendle
  • 25Senior
  • 29Fisher
  • 33Ogundere

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2JamesBooked at 20minsSubstituted forBrownat 65'minutes
  • 19BecklesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Happe
  • 32Hunt
  • 18Pratley
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 11ArchibaldSubstituted forMoncurat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10SotiriouSubstituted forKelmanat 74'minutes
  • 7SmythBooked at 45mins
  • 16DrinanBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWarehamat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 4Ogie
  • 12Brown
  • 13Wareham
  • 14Moncur
  • 23Kelman
  • 40Duke-McKenna
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
7,994

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Leyton Orient 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Leyton Orient 0.

  3. Booking

    George Moncur (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by George Moncur (Leyton Orient).

  5. Post update

    Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Davison (AFC Wimbledon).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient).

  8. Post update

    Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. George Moncur (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Smyth.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Isaac Ogundere.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Isaac Ogundere replaces Ayoub Assal.

  13. Booking

    Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ayoub Assal (AFC Wimbledon).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jayden Wareham replaces Aaron Drinan.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient).

  18. Post update

    Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient).

  20. Post update

    Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by Vinny4, today at 22:29

    Cracking performance from the Real Dons refused to be bullied by a very over aggressive orient side! Expected way more from the league leaders but the boys put in a brilliant shift to earn the 3 points

    • Reply posted by p_hatch09, today at 22:40

      p_hatch09 replied:
      Woodyard making the difference, superb from Kalambyi and Towler tonight. Chasing the ball down, harassing Orient and forcing mistakes. We need more of this, more often. Very impressed overall.

  • Comment posted by Railtrack, today at 22:25

    Well I don’t think any of us saw that coming tonight. Shame we didn’t play that well at Weymouth last Saturday.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient17123226111539
2Stevenage1711332415936
3Northampton1795329191032
4Barrow1710162417731
5Bradford178632314930
6Swindon178632317630
7Carlisle177732619728
8Salford178361914527
9Mansfield178362623327
10Tranmere177461813525
11Doncaster177462021-125
12Walsall176562116523
13Grimsby166551814423
14Stockport176472119222
15Wimbledon176472224-222
16Crewe164751520-519
17Sutton United175481623-719
18Newport174491520-516
19Rochdale1743101323-1015
20Crawley163581828-1014
21Harrogate1734101727-1013
22Gillingham16277617-1113
23Hartlepool172691530-1512
24Colchester1725101425-1111
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC