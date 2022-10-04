Walsall v Northampton Town

WalsallWalsall19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|11
|9
|1
|1
|19
|6
|13
|28
|2
|Northampton
|11
|8
|2
|1
|23
|12
|11
|26
|3
|Stevenage
|11
|8
|1
|2
|14
|10
|4
|25
|4
|Bradford
|11
|6
|3
|2
|18
|10
|8
|21
|5
|Salford
|11
|6
|3
|2
|16
|9
|7
|21
|6
|Barrow
|11
|7
|0
|4
|15
|12
|3
|21
|7
|Mansfield
|11
|6
|2
|3
|18
|12
|6
|20
|8
|Doncaster
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|13
|3
|20
|9
|Carlisle
|11
|4
|6
|1
|13
|10
|3
|18
|10
|Swindon
|11
|4
|5
|2
|13
|11
|2
|17
|11
|Tranmere
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11
|9
|2
|16
|12
|Crewe
|11
|4
|4
|3
|12
|11
|1
|16
|13
|Grimsby
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|10
|1
|16
|14
|Sutton United
|11
|4
|2
|5
|12
|12
|0
|14
|15
|Wimbledon
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|12
|16
|Newport
|11
|3
|2
|6
|12
|15
|-3
|11
|17
|Walsall
|11
|2
|4
|5
|11
|11
|0
|10
|18
|Gillingham
|11
|2
|4
|5
|3
|11
|-8
|10
|19
|Stockport
|11
|2
|3
|6
|12
|16
|-4
|9
|20
|Harrogate
|11
|2
|2
|7
|7
|14
|-7
|8
|21
|Colchester
|11
|1
|3
|7
|8
|16
|-8
|6
|22
|Crawley
|11
|1
|3
|7
|10
|19
|-9
|6
|23
|Hartlepool
|11
|0
|6
|5
|8
|19
|-11
|6
|24
|Rochdale
|11
|1
|2
|8
|7
|18
|-11
|5
Sliced Bread grills a food scientist and the BBC's Good Food Magazine to find out
Gregg Wallace goes on a whistle-stop tour of train-making Inside the Factory...
Follow the efforts of the eager young manager to save the club as he battles challenges on and off the pitch
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.