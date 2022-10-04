Close menu
League Two
WalsallWalsall19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: Poundland Bescot Stadium

Walsall v Northampton Town

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient119111961328
2Northampton1182123121126
3Stevenage118121410425
4Bradford116321810821
5Salford11632169721
6Barrow117041512321
7Mansfield116231812620
8Doncaster116231613320
9Carlisle114611310318
10Swindon114521311217
11Tranmere11515119216
12Crewe114431211116
13Grimsby114431110116
14Sutton United114251212014
15Wimbledon113351316-312
16Newport113261215-311
17Walsall112451111010
18Gillingham11245311-810
19Stockport112361216-49
20Harrogate11227714-78
21Colchester11137816-86
22Crawley111371019-96
23Hartlepool11065819-116
24Rochdale11128718-115
View full League Two table

