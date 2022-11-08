Mansfield Town 1-2 Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Mansfield fell to a second straight home defeat as fellow promotion hopefuls Bradford took all three points from a pulsating encounter.

After a slow start, City forced a double save from Stags keeper Christy Pym who blocked efforts from Scott Banks and Tyreik Wright.

Two minutes later the Bantams led when Brad Halliday's low cross was cleared only as far as skipper Richie Smallwood who smashed the ball home first time from 14 yards out.

Alex Gilliead nearly doubled the lead late in the half but Pym was able to gather easily.

Halliday curled just wide for the Bantams early in the second half, before a fine solo goal by Andy Cook against his former club doubled their lead, cutting inside and beating James Perch before drilling low into the corner of the net.

The away side then had Matty Platt sent off for a second bookable offence, Mansfield quickly reducing the arrears when Will Swan netted from close range after Elliott Hewitt's header from a corner was parried.

And despite lots of late pressure from the hosts, Mark Hughes' men held on to claim a hard-earned win.

