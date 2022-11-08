Close menu
League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town1BradfordBradford City2

Mansfield Town 1-2 Bradford City

Mansfield fell to a second straight home defeat as fellow promotion hopefuls Bradford took all three points from a pulsating encounter.

After a slow start, City forced a double save from Stags keeper Christy Pym who blocked efforts from Scott Banks and Tyreik Wright.

Two minutes later the Bantams led when Brad Halliday's low cross was cleared only as far as skipper Richie Smallwood who smashed the ball home first time from 14 yards out.

Alex Gilliead nearly doubled the lead late in the half but Pym was able to gather easily.

Halliday curled just wide for the Bantams early in the second half, before a fine solo goal by Andy Cook against his former club doubled their lead, cutting inside and beating James Perch before drilling low into the corner of the net.

The away side then had Matty Platt sent off for a second bookable offence, Mansfield quickly reducing the arrears when Will Swan netted from close range after Elliott Hewitt's header from a corner was parried.

And despite lots of late pressure from the hosts, Mark Hughes' men held on to claim a hard-earned win.

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Pym
  • 6HarbottleSubstituted forQuinnat 59'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 14PerchSubstituted forHawkinsat 88'minutes
  • 4Hewitt
  • 2GordonSubstituted forBoweryat 45'minutes
  • 10Maris
  • 5HartiganSubstituted forAkinsat 45'minutes
  • 8O Clarke
  • 44Boateng
  • 32LapslieBooked at 90mins
  • 26Swan

Substitutes

  • 7Akins
  • 9Bowery
  • 12Hawkins
  • 13Flinders
  • 16Quinn
  • 17Wallace
  • 35O'Toole

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5PlattBooked at 65mins
  • 24Crichlow
  • 14Foulds
  • 6SmallwoodBooked at 90mins
  • 11Gilliead
  • 12BanksBooked at 81minsSubstituted forPereiraat 88'minutes
  • 20ChapmanSubstituted forSongo'oat 66'minutes
  • 32WrightSubstituted forEisaat 55'minutes
  • 9CookSubstituted forOliverat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 7Angol
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 26Pereira
  • 30Eisa
Referee:
Simon Mather
Attendance:
7,650

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mansfield Town 1, Bradford City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 1, Bradford City 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Ollie Clarke.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Bradford City. Yann Songo'o tries a through ball, but Vadaine Oliver is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).

  6. Post update

    Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Quinn with a cross.

  10. Booking

    Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City).

  13. Booking

    George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Abo Eisa (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Dion Pereira replaces Scott Banks.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Oliver Hawkins replaces James Perch.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Vadaine Oliver replaces Andy Cook.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Romoney Crichlow.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Andy Cook.

  • Comment posted by Grouty, today at 22:29

    We were absolutely dreadful for opening 69 minutes until our goal. Heading toward mid-table. Cook shows up Clough again. Cos Nigel aint a fan of goalscorers.

  • Comment posted by dave913, today at 22:25

    Up the mighty chickens 🐔

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient17123226111539
2Stevenage1711332415936
3Northampton1795329191032
4Barrow1710162417731
5Bradford178632314930
6Swindon178632317630
7Carlisle177732619728
8Salford178361914527
9Mansfield178362623327
10Tranmere177461813525
11Doncaster177462021-125
12Walsall176562116523
13Grimsby166551814423
14Stockport176472119222
15Wimbledon176472224-222
16Crewe164751520-519
17Sutton United175481623-719
18Newport174491520-516
19Rochdale1743101323-1015
20Crawley163581828-1014
21Harrogate1734101727-1013
22Gillingham16277617-1113
23Hartlepool172691530-1512
24Colchester1725101425-1111
View full League Two table

