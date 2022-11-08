Mansfield Town 1-2 Bradford City

Match ends, Mansfield Town 1, Bradford City 2.
Mansfield fell to a second straight home defeat as fellow promotion hopefuls Bradford took all three points from a pulsating encounter.
After a slow start, City forced a double save from Stags keeper Christy Pym who blocked efforts from Scott Banks and Tyreik Wright.
Two minutes later the Bantams led when Brad Halliday's low cross was cleared only as far as skipper Richie Smallwood who smashed the ball home first time from 14 yards out.
Alex Gilliead nearly doubled the lead late in the half but Pym was able to gather easily.
Halliday curled just wide for the Bantams early in the second half, before a fine solo goal by Andy Cook against his former club doubled their lead, cutting inside and beating James Perch before drilling low into the corner of the net.
The away side then had Matty Platt sent off for a second bookable offence, Mansfield quickly reducing the arrears when Will Swan netted from close range after Elliott Hewitt's header from a corner was parried.
And despite lots of late pressure from the hosts, Mark Hughes' men held on to claim a hard-earned win.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Pym
- 6HarbottleSubstituted forQuinnat 59'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 14PerchSubstituted forHawkinsat 88'minutes
- 4Hewitt
- 2GordonSubstituted forBoweryat 45'minutes
- 10Maris
- 5HartiganSubstituted forAkinsat 45'minutes
- 8O Clarke
- 44Boateng
- 32LapslieBooked at 90mins
- 26Swan
Substitutes
- 7Akins
- 9Bowery
- 12Hawkins
- 13Flinders
- 16Quinn
- 17Wallace
- 35O'Toole
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5PlattBooked at 65mins
- 24Crichlow
- 14Foulds
- 6SmallwoodBooked at 90mins
- 11Gilliead
- 12BanksBooked at 81minsSubstituted forPereiraat 88'minutes
- 20ChapmanSubstituted forSongo'oat 66'minutes
- 32WrightSubstituted forEisaat 55'minutes
- 9CookSubstituted forOliverat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 7Angol
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 19Oliver
- 26Pereira
- 30Eisa
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
- Attendance:
- 7,650
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 1, Bradford City 2.
Post update
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Ollie Clarke.
Post update
Offside, Bradford City. Yann Songo'o tries a through ball, but Vadaine Oliver is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Quinn with a cross.
Booking
Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City).
Booking
George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Abo Eisa (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Dion Pereira replaces Scott Banks.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Oliver Hawkins replaces James Perch.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Vadaine Oliver replaces Andy Cook.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Romoney Crichlow.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Andy Cook.
Comments
Join the conversation