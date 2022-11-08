Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town3CarlisleCarlisle United3

Harrogate Town 3-3 Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Owen Moxon's last-gasp equaliser snatched League Two play-off chasers Carlisle a thrilling point in a 3-3 draw at struggling Harrogate.

The Cumbrians took a 12th-minute lead against the run of play as Taylor Charters drilled a 25-yard effort into the roof of the net.

Harrogate equalised shortly before the half-hour mark when Jack Muldoon played Luke Armstrong in behind and he rolled the ball past the advancing Tomas Holy.

The hosts came within an inch of taking the lead on the stroke of half-time as Matty Daly shot against the inside of the post, and before they knew it they were behind again.

The second period was barely three minutes old when Jack Armer crossed from the left for the unmarked Ryan Edmondson to power home a close-range header.

But Harrogate roared back into the contest once again, Warren Burrell nodding in a Danny Grant corner before Jaheim Headley's edge-of-the-box strike found the bottom corner to move them ahead for the first time.

Moxon's header earned Carlisle a share of the spoils right at the death.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Jameson
  • 20Ramsay
  • 6Burrell
  • 3Mattock
  • 15Headley
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Austerfield
  • 18Muldoon
  • 28Daly
  • 9GrantSubstituted forMcArdleat 80'minutes
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 10Coley
  • 12Folarin
  • 19Frost
  • 23McArdle
  • 25Horbury

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 25Back
  • 6Huntington
  • 5Feeney
  • 17WhelanSubstituted forGibsonat 45'minutes
  • 3Armer
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 15ChartersSubstituted forHarrisat 70'minutes
  • 14DennisSubstituted forSho-Silvaat 70'minutes
  • 9EdmondsonBooked at 42mins

Substitutes

  • 7Gibson
  • 12Hilton
  • 16Sho-Silva
  • 20Ellis
  • 29Harris
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Idehen
Referee:
Thomas Kirk
Attendance:
2,147

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home2
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle United 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle United 3. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Kayne Ramsay.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Joe Mattock.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Matty Daly.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Armer (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Warren Burrell.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaheim Headley (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Daly.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Armstrong with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town).

  16. Post update

    Jack Armer (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Peter Jameson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paul Huntington (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Harrogate Town. Rory McArdle replaces Daniel Grant.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Warren Burrell.

  • Comment posted by Miles, today at 22:30

    Gutted not to hold out for the win. Town played much the better football in difficult conditions but once they went 3-2 up failed to manage the game and an equaliser looked inevitable.

    • Reply posted by Grouty, today at 22:33

      Grouty replied:
      This is the Mansfield Bradford comment section. 3-2? Town played much the better football?!!!! You were watching a different game to me!!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient17123226111539
2Stevenage1711332415936
3Northampton1795329191032
4Barrow1710162417731
5Bradford178632314930
6Swindon178632317630
7Carlisle177732619728
8Salford178361914527
9Mansfield178362623327
10Tranmere177461813525
11Doncaster177462021-125
12Walsall176562116523
13Grimsby166551814423
14Stockport176472119222
15Wimbledon176472224-222
16Crewe164751520-519
17Sutton United175481623-719
18Newport174491520-516
19Rochdale1743101323-1015
20Crawley163581828-1014
21Harrogate1734101727-1013
22Gillingham16277617-1113
23Hartlepool172691530-1512
24Colchester1725101425-1111
View full League Two table

