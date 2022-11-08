Harrogate Town 3-3 Carlisle United

Match ends, Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle United 3.
Owen Moxon's last-gasp equaliser snatched League Two play-off chasers Carlisle a thrilling point in a 3-3 draw at struggling Harrogate.
The Cumbrians took a 12th-minute lead against the run of play as Taylor Charters drilled a 25-yard effort into the roof of the net.
Harrogate equalised shortly before the half-hour mark when Jack Muldoon played Luke Armstrong in behind and he rolled the ball past the advancing Tomas Holy.
The hosts came within an inch of taking the lead on the stroke of half-time as Matty Daly shot against the inside of the post, and before they knew it they were behind again.
The second period was barely three minutes old when Jack Armer crossed from the left for the unmarked Ryan Edmondson to power home a close-range header.
But Harrogate roared back into the contest once again, Warren Burrell nodding in a Danny Grant corner before Jaheim Headley's edge-of-the-box strike found the bottom corner to move them ahead for the first time.
Moxon's header earned Carlisle a share of the spoils right at the death.
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Jameson
- 20Ramsay
- 6Burrell
- 3Mattock
- 15Headley
- 4Falkingham
- 17Austerfield
- 18Muldoon
- 28Daly
- 9GrantSubstituted forMcArdleat 80'minutes
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 1Oxley
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 10Coley
- 12Folarin
- 19Frost
- 23McArdle
- 25Horbury
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Holy
- 25Back
- 6Huntington
- 5Feeney
- 17WhelanSubstituted forGibsonat 45'minutes
- 3Armer
- 4Moxon
- 8Guy
- 15ChartersSubstituted forHarrisat 70'minutes
- 14DennisSubstituted forSho-Silvaat 70'minutes
- 9EdmondsonBooked at 42mins
Substitutes
- 7Gibson
- 12Hilton
- 16Sho-Silva
- 20Ellis
- 29Harris
- 30Kelly
- 33Idehen
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
- Attendance:
- 2,147
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle United 3.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle United 3. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Kayne Ramsay.
Post update
Attempt missed. Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Joe Mattock.
Post update
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Matty Daly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Armer (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Warren Burrell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jaheim Headley (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Daly.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Armstrong with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Jack Armer (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Peter Jameson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paul Huntington (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Harrogate Town. Rory McArdle replaces Daniel Grant.
Post update
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Warren Burrell.
Comments
