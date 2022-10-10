Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United19:45HibernianHibernian
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee Utd v Hibernian team news, quotes & stats

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee United v Hibernian
Scottish Premiership: Dundee United v Hibernian
Venue: Tannadice Park, Dundee Date: Tuesday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW & the BBC Sport website & app

Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher are battling to be fit for Dundee United's Scottish Premiership match with Hibernian on Tuesday evening.

Veteran defender Mulgrew has had a thigh injury while striker Fletcher picked up a knock in the recent defeat by St Johnstone.

Hibs could have defender Rocky Bushiri and winger Demi Mitchell back following recent injury lay-offs.

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Momo Bojang both face several weeks out.

Kevin Dabrowski, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady are also out long-term.

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards: "We've got a good run of games coming up where we can pick up points and we need the points to cut the gap and get back to where we want to be."

Hibernian coach David Gray: "We're in a real good place at the moment. The wins have been great, we've always believed we could do it, and we've got real competition for places now. There's still a lot of scope for this team to grow."

Did you know? Dundee United have only won two of their past 11 top-flight league meetings with Hibernian, who have won each of their past three away games against the Tangerines in the Scottish Premiership.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic98012952424
2Rangers97112481622
3Hibernian9522127517
4St Mirren95041013-315
5Hearts94231514114
6Aberdeen94141815313
7Motherwell104151312113
8Livingston9405712-512
9St Johnstone103161115-410
10Kilmarnock10226819-118
11Ross County10226518-138
12Dundee Utd9126822-145
View full Scottish Premiership table

