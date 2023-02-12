Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women12:00Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, England

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Korpela
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 24Spence
  • 25Summanen
  • 29Neville
  • 19England

Substitutes

  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 15James
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 22Parris
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 5Mannion
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Amy Fearns

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women00000000
2Aston Villa Women00000000
3Brighton Women00000000
4Chelsea Women00000000
5Everton Women00000000
6Leicester City Women00000000
7Liverpool Women00000000
8Man City Women00000000
9Man Utd Women00000000
10Reading Women00000000
11Tottenham Women00000000
12West Ham Women00000000
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport