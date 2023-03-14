Close menu
SouthamptonSouthampton19:30BrentfordBrentford
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Brentford preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Ainsley Maitland-Niles pictured before Southampton's game against Manchester City in October
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has started nine Premier League games for Southampton this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton will monitor Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who missed Sunday's draw at Manchester United with a minor injury.

Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain sidelined by injuries.

Brentford will assess Mads Roerslev, who sat out Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Everton with a hamstring problem.

Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha are still absent with respective knee and ankle issues.

Carlos Alcaraz can become the first player to net in his opening three Premier League home appearances for Southampton since David Hirst in 1997

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brentford are vying to complete a league double against Southampton for the first time since the 1958-59 season.
  • Saints won this fixture 4-1 last term but that is their only victory in five competitive meetings at St Mary's.

Southampton

  • Victory would ensure Southampton end the day outside of the relegation zone for the first time since 5 November.
  • Saints have kept three clean sheets in four Premier League matches under Ruben Selles, as many as in their previous 35 top-flight games.
  • The only players to have scored league goals for Southampton since the World Cup are James Ward-Prowse and Carlos Alcaraz, with five and two respectively.
  • Saints are vying to go three league matches unbeaten for just the second time this season, having done so in October.
  • Three of Southampton's six league wins this season have come after conceding the opening goal.

Brentford

  • The Bees are in danger of losing consecutive league matches for the first time since February 2022.
  • Brentford have won two of 12 top-flight away fixtures this season (D6, L4).
  • Thomas Frank's team are winless in all four Premier League games they have played on a Wednesday, losing three and scoring just once.
  • The Londoners are unbeaten in all 22 Premier League matches in which they have scored the opening goal, winning 18 times.

