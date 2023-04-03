Last updated on .From the section Premier League

First team coach Adam Sadler and goalkeeping coach Mike Stowell are expected to take charge of Leicester City against Aston Villa following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City defenders Dennis Praet and Jonny Evans could both return after missing the defeat at Crystal Palace due to injury.

Youri Tielemans, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand remain out.

Aston Villa have no new injury concerns for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Boubacar Kamara is set to be available although Matty Cash, Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho are all still sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are looking to complete just their third Premier League double over Aston Villa, having done so in 1996-97 and 2019-20.

Aston Villa have won just two of their 13 Premier League away games against Leicester City - a 5-0 triumph in January 2004 and a 1-0 victory in October 2020.

Leicester have failed to score in the last two home Premier League meetings - they have only failed to score in three such successive matches against Manchester United and Manchester City.

Leicester City

Leicester City have lost five of their last seven Premier League home games - they had been defeated in only four of the previous 19.

Leicester have conceded at least once in each of their last 13 Premier League games, the longest current run without a clean sheet of any top-flight team.

They remain the only side without a Premier League clean sheet since the World Cup, shipping 24 goals in 13 games.

The Foxes have dropped a league-high 22 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. It is their second-highest tally after dropping 28 in 2003-04 - when they were relegated from the top flight.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored seven goals and assisted four in all competitions against Aston Villa - his highest tally of goal involvements against any English side.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have won nine of their 15 games under Unai Emery - only Arsenal, with 12, and Manchester City, with 10, have won more often since Emery's appointment.

Villa had won just nine games in their previous 34 matches prior to Emery taking over as head coach.

They have scored in their last 15 Premier League matches - the longest current run of any team.

Emery has lost his last three Premier League games against Leicester - he's only ever lost more consecutive league fixtures as a manager against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Villa haven't won any of their last five midweek Premier League games, since a 3-0 triumph at Leeds United in March 2022.

Ollie Watkins is one of only three players to hit double figures for goals in each of the last three top-flight seasons (14 in 2020-21, 11 in 2021-22 and 10 in 2022-23), along with Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah.

Watkins is the first Villa player to score in five successive Premier League away games.

