Bournemouth's Illia Zabarnyi has not played since joining from Dynamo Kiev in January

TEAM NEWS

Defender Illia Zabarnyi could make his Bournemouth debut after being an unused substitute at the weekend.

Marcus Tavernier may start after coming off the bench last time out on his return from a hamstring problem but head coach Gary O'Neil is wary of rushing him back.

Brighton's Evan Ferguson is fit again after missing Saturday's draw with Brentford with an unspecified injury.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said defender Adam Webster will return in defence but Tariq Lamptey is still out with a knee injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have won their last four home league games against Brighton, including all three in the Premier League.

However, Brighton have won two of their last three league games against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth could win a third Premier League home game in a row for the first time since February 2018.

The Cherries have conceded 55 goals in the Premier League, more than any other team this season, although only 17 of those have come at home.

Their only win in their last 13 midweek Premier League games was at home to Brighton on a Tuesday in January 2020.

Bournemouth have faced 467 shots in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

Marcus Tavernier has scored four goals and had four assists in his past six Premier League matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have lost just one of their past 10 Premier League matches (W5, D4).

They have lost only one of their 14 games in all competitions in 2023 (W9, D4).

The Seagulls are unbeaten away from home since October (W3, D3).

They have failed to score in only one of their last 14 Premier League away games.

Brighton have won their last two midweek Premier League games, beating Everton 4-1 in January and Crystal Palace 1-0 last month.

Solly March has scored four goals in his last five away Premier League appearances.

Kaoru Mitoma has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 14 league appearances, scoring seven and assisting three.

