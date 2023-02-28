Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Matheus Cunha's ankle injury is not as serious as Wolves had feared

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is in contention to play, despite missing the draw against Crystal Palace with the recurrence of a shoulder problem.

Ibrahima Konate could return after a hamstring injury but fellow defender Joe Gomez still has a muscle issue.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha will be given a late fitness test on the ankle he injured against Fulham last Friday.

Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-chan remain out with respective groin and hamstring problems.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Whenever I see Wolves, I think they have improved and the only really poor result they have had since Julen Lopetegui took charge in November was their home defeat by Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to struggle. They looked disjointed when they attacked Crystal Palace on Saturday and that display showed they have more problems than just a shaky defence.

I think Jurgen Klopp's side will score this time, but I still don't feel like I can trust them to win. Wolves don't score many, but one goal might be enough to get them a draw at Anfield.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won 18 of their last 20 home league games against Wolves.

Wolves' 3-0 win in the reverse fixture 25 days ago ended an 11-game losing run against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Wolves could complete the league double over the Reds for the first time since 1950-51.

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides in 2023, with one in the league and two in the FA Cup.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won three of their last four Premier League home games.

They have not conceded in their last three league matches, and have faced just five shots on target in those games, four of which came against Newcastle.

However, the Reds have failed to score in four of their last six league fixtures.

Liverpool have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League midweek matches, including each of the last eight.

Jurgen Klopp's side are the only side yet to concede a goal from outside the box in the Premier League this season.

Mohamed Salah has scored in his last two home league games against Wolves. He is just two goals short of equalling Robbie Fowler's record of 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost only one of their last six Premier League away fixtures (D3, L1).

They have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 away games in the league in 2022-23.

Wolves have won only one of their 12 Premier League matches this season against the teams in the top half of the table (D4, L7), but that victory was against Liverpool.

Wolves have scored a division-low seven second-half goals in this season's Premier League.

Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence are the only players to score multiple Premier League goals for Wolves this season. They have both scored five and account for 56% of the club's 18 goals.

