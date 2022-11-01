Last updated on .From the section National League

Tuesday's National League game between FC Halifax Town and Dorking Wanderers has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The surface at The Shay was inspected by an experienced English Football League referee following heavy rain in West Yorkshire.

Halifax said the match referee accepted their colleague's conclusion that the pitch would not be playable by the 19:45 GMT kick-off.

No rearranged date has yet been set.

Halifax are 18th in the table, three points behind 13th-placed Dorking.