National League
YorkYork CityPDag & RedDagenham & RedbridgeP
Match postponed - Regular

York City v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section National League

Live Text

  1. Post update

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1393131131830
2Wrexham1392238152329
3Boreham Wood137422012825
4Chesterfield137332518724
5Bromley137332013724
6Solihull Moors1364327161122
7York136341711621
8Woking136252214820
9Wealdstone135441413119
10Eastleigh135441515019
11Dag & Red135352329-618
12Southend134541211117
13Maidenhead United135261316-317
14Barnet135262732-517
15Dorking135262430-617
16Altrincham133551824-614
17Yeovil132741214-213
18Oldham133461422-813
19Gateshead132651620-412
20Halifax13337920-1112
21Maidstone United133371730-1312
22Aldershot133281722-511
23Scunthorpe132561926-711
24Torquay13238923-149
View full National League table

