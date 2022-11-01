Altrincham v Wealdstone

AltrinchamAltrincham19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|16
|12
|3
|1
|44
|14
|30
|39
|2
|Wrexham
|16
|11
|3
|2
|46
|17
|29
|36
|3
|Chesterfield
|16
|9
|4
|3
|31
|21
|10
|31
|4
|Solihull Moors
|16
|8
|5
|3
|33
|17
|16
|29
|5
|Woking
|16
|8
|3
|5
|29
|18
|11
|27
|6
|Boreham Wood
|16
|7
|6
|3
|22
|16
|6
|27
|7
|Southend
|16
|7
|5
|4
|20
|11
|9
|26
|8
|Bromley
|16
|7
|3
|6
|23
|20
|3
|24
|9
|Barnet
|16
|7
|3
|6
|33
|35
|-2
|24
|10
|York
|17
|6
|5
|6
|20
|17
|3
|23
|11
|Dag & Red
|17
|6
|5
|6
|29
|34
|-5
|23
|12
|Eastleigh
|16
|6
|4
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|22
|13
|Dorking
|16
|6
|3
|7
|30
|37
|-7
|21
|14
|Aldershot
|16
|6
|2
|8
|24
|23
|1
|20
|15
|Maidenhead United
|16
|6
|2
|8
|15
|20
|-5
|20
|16
|Wealdstone
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|26
|-9
|19
|17
|Altrincham
|16
|4
|6
|6
|23
|32
|-9
|18
|18
|Halifax
|16
|5
|3
|8
|14
|24
|-10
|18
|19
|Oldham
|16
|4
|4
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|16
|20
|Scunthorpe
|16
|3
|6
|7
|23
|31
|-8
|15
|21
|Yeovil
|16
|2
|8
|6
|13
|19
|-6
|14
|22
|Gateshead
|16
|2
|7
|7
|19
|27
|-8
|13
|23
|Maidstone United
|16
|3
|4
|9
|18
|37
|-19
|13
|24
|Torquay
|16
|2
|4
|10
|13
|32
|-19
|10
