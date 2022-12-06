Boreham Wood v Oldham Athletic

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 22Coxe
- 24Gordon
- 8Broadbent
- 6Stephens
- 3Ilesanmi
- 12Fyfield
- 17Payne
- 20Brunt
- 11Newton
- 9Ndlovu
Substitutes
- 7Rees
- 10Marsh
- 15Lewis
- 18Williams
- 19Esteves Sousa
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 19Norman
- 14Sheron
- 42Clarke
- 36Chapman
- 8Gardner
- 4Hogan
- 26Kitching
- 25Reid
- 18Tollitt
- 11Hope
- 28Peck
Substitutes
- 6Maynard
- 13Hudson
- 17Rooney
- 27Abraham
- 33Couto
- Referee:
- Jason Richardson
Match report to follow.