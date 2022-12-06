Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Oldham Athletic

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 22Coxe
  • 24Gordon
  • 8Broadbent
  • 6Stephens
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 12Fyfield
  • 17Payne
  • 20Brunt
  • 11Newton
  • 9Ndlovu

Substitutes

  • 7Rees
  • 10Marsh
  • 15Lewis
  • 18Williams
  • 19Esteves Sousa

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 14Sheron
  • 42Clarke
  • 36Chapman
  • 8Gardner
  • 4Hogan
  • 26Kitching
  • 25Reid
  • 18Tollitt
  • 11Hope
  • 28Peck

Substitutes

  • 6Maynard
  • 13Hudson
  • 17Rooney
  • 27Abraham
  • 33Couto
Referee:
Jason Richardson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County21146153183548
2Wrexham21145253193447
3Woking21124537201740
4Chesterfield20124440241640
5Barnet2111374038236
6Southend2297630201034
7Solihull Moors2196635241133
8Eastleigh229492627-131
9Bromley208572826229
10Dag & Red208573436-229
11Wealdstone218582330-729
12Boreham Wood207762320328
13Maidenhead United2284102227-528
14Halifax218491826-828
15Aldershot2182113033-326
16Dorking217593746-926
17Altrincham226883040-1026
18York226792424025
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2256112647-2121
21Torquay2246122543-1818
22Gateshead2138102536-1117
23Oldham1945101829-1117
24Scunthorpe2236132747-2015
